Tiger King star Joe Exotic "refuses to accept defeat" after losing the zoo to rival Carole Baskin

Tiger king Star Joe Exotic has reacted after losing his zoo to rival Carole Baskin.

Exotic left the GW Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Oklahoma to his former business partner Jeff Lowe and his mother a few years ago, but a judge has now ruled that this transfer was fraudulent.

Earlier this week, the judge gave Baskin full control of the land to help satisfy a $ 1 million ruling that Exotic was ordered to pay him for the copyright infringement.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Lowe now has 120 days to vacate the premises and remove all of his animals from the property.

Exotic, who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for crimes including planning to kill Baskin, described the news as "yet another emotional blow" to his "already fragile" state.





read more

He responded through his management team: "While we again recognize that it is truly time to pray for justice for George Floyd's family, as well as for an end to systemic racism in the United States, we must address Carol's betrayal (sic ) Baskin before it goes off. "

“As harsh as this news is, we refuse to accept defeat. Even as we write this message, Joe's legal team is filing appeals and his social media / public relations team is gathering public support. "

Baskin, the owner of an animal sanctuary in Florida, has been a vocal critic of Exotic Animal Park for many years.

His enmity with Exotic turned into a court battle, with Exotic arguing that Baskin was trying to destroy his business with an online smear campaign.

Baskin, however, argued that Exotic was abusing his animals.

Her story can be seen on the Netflix documentary Tiger king, which has become one of the most viewed titles of the year on the streaming service.