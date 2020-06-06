Thousands take to the streets of Washington

Thousands of protesters marched in Washington as protests across the United States to protest the murder of an African American man in Minneapolis police custody enter a 12th day.

Some activists have asked on social media that a million people attend the demonstration in the US capital on Saturday (local time). Local media have predicted that tens of thousands will attend.

Many of the loosely organized groups were heading toward the White House, where President Donald Trump spent the day without public events. (AP)

On the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, 27-year-old construction worker Delonno Carroll said he had come out to demonstrate because he "just can't,quot; sit and watch from his home.

"Our voices need to be heard," said Carroll.

"We can no longer make a man call his mother to the street and have to go through what George Floyd did."

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The murder has sparked protests against racism and police brutality in smaller cities and communities across the country, as well as protests by supporters around the world.

A protester hugs a National Guard soldier. (AP)

Six buses unloaded several hundred uniformed servicemen, most with bulletproof vests and shields, on the White House grounds early Saturday.

Military humvees were parked on the tree-lined streets of the city.

Police, who criticized firing smoke grenades and chemical irritant "pepper balls,quot; before charging peaceful protesters near the White House on Tuesday, went out in small numbers around protesters on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were generally in a more relaxed posture, in patrol uniforms instead of bulletproof vests and helmets.

By noon, about 3,000 protesters had gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and about the same number was near the White House, DC police reported.

Protesters gathered on Capitol Hill, on the National Mall, and in many residential neighborhoods. (AP)

Another group of protesters was in front of the United States Capitol.

Some passing motorists honked their horn in support, and some city residents took to the streets to deliver water and snacks to offer protesters relief from the suffocating heat.

Hundreds of protesters marched in front of George Washington University Hospital chanted "Hands up, don't shoot!", "We march for hope, not hate,quot; and "I can't breathe!"

That last chant echoed the 2014 New York protests, when Eric Garner died in police custody after an officer used a prohibited choke on him.

Garner and Floyd are part of a long line of African American men and women murdered by white officers.

Thousands of peaceful protesters flocked to the streets of Washington on a hot and humid Saturday afternoon to protest police brutality and racial inequality. (AP)

Footage of Floyd's death recorded by a bystander showed the man repeatedly pleading for his life and telling officers that he was unable to breathe, before remaining silent.

A second memorial service for Floyd was held on Saturday in North Carolina, where he was born.

Hundreds lined up at a church in Raeford to pay their respects during a public visit, and a private service was scheduled for the family later in the day.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Europe and Australia, as well as hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul, in support of American protests against police brutality.