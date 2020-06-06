Thousands of people march in downtown Dallas on Saturday the 9th of protests – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Thousands of people marched through downtown Dallas on the ninth day of protests in the area on Saturday, demanding justice and equality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Police said Saturday's protest remained peaceful as the crowd grew to approximately 3,000.

Protesters have voiced support for Black Lives Matter since Friday, May 29, in response to the deaths of Floyd and other black residents killed by police.

The first two nights of protests saw destruction and looting, but since then the protests have been mostly peaceful.

Saturday's demonstration began in Belo Garden Park and moved through the city center, according to police.

On Saturday, Dallas city officials lifted a curfew that was in place for parts of downtown.

This is a developing story and will be updated