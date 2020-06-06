Thousands of people march in DC in major Black Life Day protests – Up News Info

Thousands of protesters were deployed on the streets of Washington D.C. for the biggest day of protests since George Floyd's death.

The intersection of 16th and H streets near the White House, the site of volatile fighting earlier this week, was peaceful, as a variety of protesters shouted Floyd's name and other protest chants. Instead of an organized march, the day saw different groups break up to walk from the Capitol or the Lincoln Memorial.

The fence that now separates the Lafayette Square Park intersection is now dotted with signs and messages from protesters, including one that says "Defund MPD," which refers to the city's Metropolitan Police Department.

Related story Lil Nas X and Patton Oswalt respond to Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson's claim that they helped & # 39; incite riots & # 39; donating to rescue protesters

A handful of officers were on the other side of the park, a more moderate presence in contrast to the formation of authorities with riot gear earlier in the week. But the White House is now separated by concrete fences and barriers, which extend a block or more on each side, and even extend to Avenida de la Constitución to the south.

Crowds crowded onto 16th Street for blocks, sometimes bursting into dance and song. By order of Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, the words "Black Lives Matter" were painted in large yellow letters on 16th Street to end on H Street, while the corner of 16th and I streets was renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza. The Motion Picture Association, which is located at the intersection, posted "Black Lives Matter" signs on its boarded-up windows.

Bowser spoke briefly to protesters on Saturday, rebuking the Trump administration for clearing protesters in a chaotic confrontation on Monday, followed by the president's walk through Lafayette Park to St. John's Church, where he held up a Bible for the camera. .

"If you're like me, you saw something on Monday that you hoped you'd never see in the United States of America: Federal police attack the American people and protest peacefully in front of the People's House," Bowser said.

She added: “If he can take over Washington, D.C., he can come to any state and none of us will be safe. So today we move the Army away from our city. Our soldiers should not be treated that way, they should not be asked to move on top of American citizens. "

On Saturday, the groups gathered in St. John's to sit or take photos. In the front of the church, near where Trump was a few days earlier, a man dressed as the Holy Bible waved a sign saying: "Don't use me for your bigotry."

Nearby, Basil Abdul Khabir, 57, of Washington, sat near the front entrance of the Hay Adams Hotel, one of the most elegant in the city, and passed out cookies, biscuits, and water, a gesture to honor his deceased wife. said.

"I think it is beautiful," he said of the scene. "I think a good spirit is happening. It is a good positive energy that flows through the crowd. We look like a socialist country today, because everyone is here helping each other. Everyone is here handing out things, feeding people, being hospitable to each other. Everyone has their best manners. They are all being very cautious and overly skillful. "

He said he grew up as a "young militant" but that his father was involved in the 1963 March in Washington while working for the company that made the signs for the event.

Khabir said the recent protests gave him hope that voices would be heard, but he doubted that a significant change would happen without further tumult.

"What I'm seeing is Dr. King's dream and Malcolm X's message, because Malcolm X's message was that & # 39; By any means necessary & # 39 ;, and Dr. King's message was that we would see children whites and black children holding hands. " he said. "And that's what we said."

Near the fence along Lafayette Park, there was a heated discussion between some protesters and a woman with a megaphone holding a sign that read: "Democrats use black lives to get votes." But the situation did not escalate, after a man stood in the middle of the crowd and said it was "a waste of energy, a waste of time," arguing with her and telling them to focus on the November elections.

Other protesters included a group of medical professionals and students, calling themselves the White Coats for the lives of blacks, a small reminder that the protests are taking place amid a pandemic. Most protesters across the city wore masks, but the six-foot social distancing was difficult.

Ayah Davis-Karim, 49, of Oakton, VA, separated from a stream of protesters on Pennsylvania Avenue.

When asked why he felt it was important to go out on a hot day, he said, "We are tired. I am the mother of four black boys and one black girl," he said, "When is it going to end? They are afraid to go out. They are afraid of interacting with the police. They're asking, "Am I next?"

She added: “My oldest son is 23 years old, and the youngest is 10, and the youngest sent us a graphic the other day with all these names of black people who died as a result of police brutality. And he just broke everyone's heart because he was like, he's too young for that to be on his mind. "

Davis-Karim had a "We Build This" sign and an image of the American flag with the stars and stripes in the colors of the black liberation flag.

"Clearly, this country was built on the backs of enslaved Africans, on stolen land, and I just want to remind people when we say, & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39;", we have the same reason, if not more, than how this country runs. Colors are the color of the Black Liberation flag, and I just wanted to emphasize that we want freedom and we want it here in America. ”