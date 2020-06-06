Thousands of Australians congregate on the streets

Massive protests marched across Australia today with tens of thousands of people joining the global Black Lives Matter protests, calling for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Despite warnings from government, health officials, and state police, protests flooded NSW, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia.

Black Lives Matter marches to the House of Parliament in Canberra on Friday June 5, 2020. (Sydney Morning Herald)

The protests were a show of solidarity with the BLM movement and African-American George Floyd, who died while being arrested in Minneapolis.

Protesters in Australia also aimed to support the Aboriginal community and highlight high levels of indigenous imprisonment and deaths in custody.

It comes after the highest court in New South Wales banned the Sydney protest because it violated coronavirus restrictions, but the warning failed to stop the marches.

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney. (AAP)

Maria Clague speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court in Sydney on Friday, June 5, 2020. NSW police are taking legal action to stop a Black Lives Matter protest proposal in Sydney this weekend after that the Prime Minister said that it could not be safely maintained during the coronavirus crisis. (AAP Image / James Gourley) NO FILE (AAP)

Thousands of people gathered on the steps of Sydney City Hall, singing "Black Lives Matter,quot;.

Other songs of "without justice, without peace,quot; and "without racist police,quot; were heard.

Organizers of the Sydney rally urged protesters to wear masks and move in groups of ten through Sydney's Town Hall Square.

"We don't want to get sick," organizers told the crowd.

Aerial footage of 9News helicopter from Sydney's Black Lives Matter protest. (Nine)

Police officers stand guard near a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney. (AAP)

Hundreds of people march against the injustices of more than 400 deaths of indigenous Australians while in custody across Australia at Sydney City Hall. (James Brickwood)

Protesters gather at CBD in Sydney. (Nine)

Australian medical director Brendan Murphy said authorities have always feared an outbreak in indigenous communities.

Professor Murphy said that while people had the right to protest, mass meetings were dangerous in the midst of a pandemic.

More than 10,000 Victorians gathered today at the Black Lives Matter protest at Melbourne's CBD despite orders to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People were masked but refused to be silenced, as crowds gathered on Bourke Street.

Cheers and chants also erupted as crowds surrounded the steps of the State Parliament, with people holding signs that included "Black Lives Matter," "There is no room for racism," and "White silence is white violence."

A traditional didgeridoo and smoking ceremony also took place outside of Flinders Street Station.

The organizers of the protest, Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance, emphasized that the safety of the community was paramount.

Protesters were told to use hand sanitizers and wear masks, while organizers distributed masks to crowds.

Events were organized across Australia in solidarity with protests in the United States following the murder of an unarmed black man, George Floyd. (Getty)

The speeches also reminded people to adhere to social distancing, but the video showed that limited social distancing was taking place.

A sea of ​​Aboriginal flags also flooded the streets, with speeches expressing that death in police custody in the United States was no different than what Aborigines have experienced in Australia.

The speakers recalled more than 430 indigenous people lost in police custody.

"It is the same story on different terrain," said a speech reader.

People march in solidarity with protests in the United States on June 6, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty)

"Australia needs to talk about it.

"It breaks my heart because the government doesn't even seem to care about us. You are on our land."

Public transportation services have been disrupted and roads have been closed on the CBD, including Spring Street, Bourke Street, and Collins Street.

People with posters at the rally. (Nine)

Streetcars on Bourke Street, Swanston Street, Collins Street, and Flinders Street deviated or operated in shortened sections.

No City Circle streetcar will operate until after 5 p.m. Motorists are currently unable to access Spring and Bourke Streets and Spring and Collins Street.

Authorities remain on high alert against the spread of the coronavirus as Victorians congregate.

Hundreds of officers monitored crowds, Victoria police previously warned that organizers of the rally could be fined $ 1,652 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and those fines also apply to people.

Police monitor the protest at Melbourne CBD. (Nine)

A positive person for COVID-19 at the mass meeting on Saturday afternoon could be all it takes to waste the accomplishments, health director Brett Sutton warned.

Community transmission has been reduced to extremely low levels, but the higher number in the rally increases the risk.

Professor Sutton has urged Victorians to stay home for the Queen's long birthday weekend unless absolutely necessary.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews' message was "don't go,quot;.

"We are in the midst of a global pandemic. This is serious," he said Friday.

Thousands of people have flocked to central Brisbane to protest police brutality against indigenous Australians and to demand justice for those who have died in custody.

Crowds spread from King George Square to neighboring blocks, with people packing staircases and balconies for a view, while others brandished signs calling for reforms in Queensland and around the world.

Speakers, including the elderly, traditional homeowners and African Australians, detailed the police brutality against members of their own families and the racism they had experienced.

"We stand up together and speak with one voice against racism … and the legislation that takes away our freedom in this country … our right to have a voice, our right to be free," said the Wangan man and Jagalingou, Adrian Burragubba.

Cheers and applause echoed in the streets as he called for justice and government-funded trauma support for families whose loved ones die in custody.

"As our people die in custody, our voice must grow louder, become a roar," he said.

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Brisbane on Saturday June 6, 2020. (AAP)

Thousands of people march through the streets of Brisbane. (AAP)

In a separate press conference, the Quandamooka woman and the state environment minister, Leeanne Enoch, encouraged Queensland residents to speak.

"Whether you're talking about the United States or here in Australia, black lives are important," he said.

"Black lives matter today. Black lives matter every day.

"It's not just about showing up for a day, it's about showing up every day in your families, in your workplace, in your community, to tell the truth, to confront the truth, the sometimes uncomfortable and ugly truth of our sharing history, "he said.

As the protests unfolded, the Queensland government confirmed a new positive case of COVID-19 after several days without new cases.

A public health alert was issued after a man, believed to be a fruit picker, traveled on two Virgin domestic flights before testing positive for COVID-19.

Black Lives Matter meeting in Brisbane. (AAP)

In South Australia, thousands of protesters have gathered in Adelaide with posters and singing to support the indigenous community and call for change.

The state police commissioner yesterday granted permission for a BLM protest to continue in Adelaide, calling it a "unique and extraordinary,quot; event.

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Adelaide on Saturday June 6, 2020. A protest against the deaths of Aborigines in custody and in solidarity with the American protests by George Floyd. (AAP Image / Morgan Sette) NO FILE (AAP)

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally in Adelaide on Saturday June 6, 2020. (AAP)

Commissioner Grant Stevens says the exemption from the emergency provisions will allow the event to continue without violating COVID-19 restrictions, but participants must take into account their own health and the health of others.

Hundreds have registered their interest in attending a candlelight vigil in the gardens of the House of Parliament in Hobart.