This is what you can expect from Saturday's weather forecast.

The Boston region will withstand a warmer, wetter day on Saturday before cooler, drier air arrives.

Forecasters expect the morning to be partially cloudy with some surplus rain pouring out of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Highs will reach 80 in many areas, and humidity will be high. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially during the afternoon.

Much cooler and drier air moves on Saturday night before a very comfortable day on Sunday.

