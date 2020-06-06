The US government USA Chose plastic for stimulus payments, when many expected paper checks – Up News Info

Colorado residents have thrown away government-issued debit cards loaded with thousands of dollars, and they describe a frustrating process when it comes to trying to get their money back.

"I was devastated when I realized I had thrown away $ 2,400," said Melody Sexton, an Arvada resident. "When I tried to keep calling the toll-free number, it was no help."

The US Department of the Treasury. The US, through its provider MetaBank, recently sent millions of Visa debit cards with up to $ 1,200 per person in Economic Impact Payments (EIP) to households across the country. The cards come in bland white envelopes with an Omaha return address from Money Network Cardholder Services, a name unknown to most people.

The cards are sent to taxpayers who did not receive their EIP through direct deposit. Warned to be on the lookout for COVID-19 scams and expecting a direct deposit or paper check, people across the country have dismissed prepaid debit cards as junk mail.

After posting a story on the EIP card last Saturday, Up News Info heard from more than a dozen readers who dropped the envelopes, were about to drop them, or were struggling to get help with the cards.

Some shredded the letters immediately. Others put them in a pile on the desk and waited to find out if they were legitimate, a case in which the procrastination paid off.

A golden retiree described how to place the banner ad in the recycling bin, which is collected every two weeks. Realizing his mistakes days later, he dumped the contents of the trash can into his yard and started a treasure hunt, and finally found the card.

Erin Dolin, a spokeswoman for MetaBank, directed people to an extensive question and answer section at eipcard.com/faq that should answer almost any question that comes up. This is what he advises.

"If your Card is discarded or destroyed, it is important that you call Customer Service at 1.800.240.8100 (TTY: 1.800.241.9100) immediately and select the,quot; Lost / Stolen "option."

The cards will be deactivated to prevent others from using them, and a replacement card will be requested. The first card reissued is free, and after that, there is a charge of $ 7.50, MetaBank said.

Some people are pressing option 1, which is used to activate a card or communicate with a live customer service representative. But that option will ask for a card number, something that someone who threw the card can't offer and will frustrate them.

Option 2 is for lost or stolen cards, but does not provide a customer service representative. That option will request the last six digits of the caller's Social Security number and ZIP code. But if a couple filed their taxes together, there could be some confusion about the information that must be provided. It should be for the head of household on the tax return, something MetaBank has tried to clarify.

Sexton provided the requested information under her husband's name, which the system accepted. But then he didn't receive confirmation that a replacement card was coming. She has no idea if the effort worked or not.

Here is another situation. Some people may not be sure if they dropped the mail. If personal information is entered and does not align with a card that was issued, callers are told to contact the IRS website, which is irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.

That IRS website helps people determine if they are eligible for a payment, which should be everyone who filed taxes in 2018 or 2019, and who entered under the income limit, which is $ 99,000 per individual filer and $ 198,000 per couple filing a joint return.

There is also an income range where the total payment of $ 1,200 is phased out. That explains why some people receive less than $ 1,200. MetaBank is not trying to scam you or pay a large fee.

One reason why the US Treasury. USA He used debit cards because he lacked the ability to quickly print the millions of EIP checks required. Plastic cards offer a faster option, but one that doesn't suit many people well.

"I would have preferred the role," said Sexton.