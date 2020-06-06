The story of a woman's hope after seven years of abuse.

Living a nightmare for seven years, Melissa's story * is something we've all heard before.

She meets a man and is charmed at first sight. For the first few weeks he is living a dream. She believes that she has met her soul mate.

Then the cracks begin to show. Little comments that reduce his confidence: "Oh, you don't know how to wash the dishes well,quot; and "You don't know how to drive,quot;.

She had no voice. They told her that she had to be quiet, that he would speak.

Melissa moved to Australia from South America in 2011 and met Paul * three months after settling into her new life.

She had no family and her friends were people she met through Paul. Isolated, she decided to return to South America two years after their tumultuous relationship.

To make her stay, Paul asked the question. Melissa thought it was special: Paul had never wanted to get married, he was against it. But she thought for her, he had changed.

Melissa says she was convinced to stay. This was his thought process: "Yes, sometimes he is not very nice, but look what he is doing. He wants to marry me. He has a good side."

Melissa's relationship with Paul started smoothly, but soon became sinister. (Gabriele Charotte)

Paul's not-so-pleasant side involved physical assault, including slapping and grabbing her roughly. Emotional abuse was unpleasant and sometimes sinister, and escalated when she became pregnant in 2017.

"He took me directly to the abortion clinic. He never wanted the baby. He threatened me if I kept the baby and he would 'murder' me. I was scared, until I sat in that abortion clinic," she said.

"He didn't want an abortion, and for the first time in our relationship, I said no."

Paul replied, "If I had known you were going to be a bitch for having an abortion, I would have had a vasectomy."

As the baby grew inside her, Paul called her son to be born a dog. He forced Melissa to eat raw meat and drink a lot of coffee in the hope that she would abort. This was the dark side that she never saw until she was pregnant.

Feeling ashamed and embarrassed, Melissa did not speak to anyone about Paul's behavior.

It wasn't until the baby was born that the midwife in the hospital noticed that Melissa felt flat. The midwife also wondered why her partner, the baby's father, was never there in the hospital.

They told Melissa that she should go see a psychologist. In his first sessions, he realized that he was in a situation of domestic violence.

She was blinded by manipulation, shame, and a lack of confidence to see what was happening around her and her. She had also clung to hope: the hope that Paul would change, especially after her baby was born.

When he got home with the baby, Paul told him that his son was his responsibility. I didn't want any connection to him.

She had no help or if requested, it was transactional. If she asked Paul to go to the pharmacy to get medicine, he would ask her for sexual favors.

The behavior worsened. While Melissa breastfed her son, Paul waved his penis in front of them and sometimes began to masturbate. He even asked Melissa if she could breastfeed him.

"I had a nightmare," she says.

Melissa revealed that Paul had previously admitted to having a porn addiction and her childhood contributed to that. They told him they showed him pornography at age seven and that his family members were abusive.

Melissa relates these admissions to see if she can still, to this day, try to figure out or understand why Paul behaved the way he did, particularly after her son was born.

Finally, after a seven-year relationship and when her son was only six weeks old, Melissa left Paul. That was February of last year, 2019.

All he had were diapers and his clothes. He found solace in the women's shelter. At the time, she was working in hospitality and wanted to continue working, but she was concerned for her safety, because Paul would find her if she were in a public work environment.

Mettle is exactly what Melissa needed: a safe work environment with like-minded women, who have also gone through similar traumatic experiences. Mettle gives hope and a future for women and their children who have escaped situations of domestic violence.

9News Perth presenter Tracy Vo with Mettle Women co-founder Bronwyn Bate. When Melissa left Paul *, Mettle Women was able to help by providing employment and safe housing. (Supplied)

Many of those who have gone through the program have never worked in their lives. They were mothers who stayed at home, while their partners worked.

CEO and co-founder Bronwyn Bate says it's not that women don't have the skills, they just don't have the confidence.

"We interviewed dozens of survivors about their experiences and the barriers they felt to entering the workforce. Number one was that they were afraid that their perpetrator would find their workplace. We have strict security policies. You can't really prepare until I've experienced what that threat looks like. "

Mettle is a social gift-giving company that provides a safe center for these women, at least six months of paid work, free child care, free psychology sessions, and attendance at educational classes, such as financial education.

"We have partnered with educational institutions, such as TAFE, for these courses. Some of the women, for example, have never had a retirement account."

Mettle gives women the start of a new life, but there is no end date for their involvement with them and their children. They make sure they have safe housing. Mettle connects them to partner recruitment agencies for future jobs, or they can stay at Mettle if they wish.

"Melissa *, for example, worked in the financial industry at home and has not had the opportunity to use her skills in Australia." Brownyn says Through Mettle, he has found work that suits his skill set.

This type of independence has given these survivors hope. But when they feel that they are progressing towards a brighter future, another battle begins. For Melissa, it is a battle in the courts.

One of the gift packages produced by Mettle Women. (Supplied)

In May, her former partner Paul applied for visitation rights with her son.

Melissa says she remembers some parting words from Paul when she left him over a year ago: "She said to me, 'I'm really glad you left because I had bad thoughts on my mind.' I didn't know what he was talking about. I fear for the safety of my son. "

Melissa detailed this information and every part of her treatment by Paul in an affidavit, but most of it was withheld in court because she was told it was not relevant.

Paul received supervised visits from his 17-month-old son for two nights a week. If everything seems fine after an eight-week period, Paul will have his son, unsupervised, for those two nights.

Melissa says she is disappointed by the judicial system. She felt that she began to have a voice, but was not heard when she presented her case why she fears for her son's safety. Bronwyn Bate shares the frustration.

"I am often baffled when our women come back to me and tell me that their attorney said that I was being over the top and the magistrate said that I was not being reasonable. I would like to think that I am a reasonable person, but none of that seems fair."

"I am not advocating incarceration, what I am advocating is for the safety of the victim."

It is a fair call for a system that appears to disappoint victims of domestic violence, both women and men.

Melissa's story is not unique. She has found her voice now, so others can also find their voices and speak. Both she and Bronwyn hold hope: hope there will be reform; I hope there is support; I hope they are safe.