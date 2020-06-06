The state allows the bars to reopen; Cruise line sued for exposing passengers to COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

COVID-19 masks pose a unique problem for the deaf and hard of hearing community

SAN FRANCISCO – The coronavirus pandemic has forced the deaf and hard of hearing community to face a unique challenge. With more people wearing masks, they even find it difficult to communicate. Despite the obvious need for a mask, many people find them quite annoying. They fog up his glasses, muffle his speech, but for a deaf person, the mask can be especially problematic. Many think it would be important if the voices are muffled to a deaf person because they cannot hear them. Catherine Neymzan directs Blingva Translation Services. She says it is not the voice, it is the lips. read more

California allows schools, gyms and bars to open next week

SACRAMENTO – California will allow schools, camps, bars, gyms, camps and professional sports to begin reopening with modifications starting next Friday. The state released guidance on Friday afternoon for counties to continue to reopen a wide range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, said Mark Ghaly, secretary of the agency. California Health and Human Services. The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have reached certain thresholds in number of cases, tests, and preparedness will be able to reopen the other sectors. Almost all 58 counties in the state have met those metrics. The state guide also included rules for hotels, casinos, museums, zoos, and aquariums. read more

Apple reportedly offers coronavirus testing to employees returning to Cupertino headquarters

CUPERTINO – Apple employees who return to their Silicon Valley headquarters reportedly will have the option to be tested for the coronavirus. The company began bringing some workers to its Apple Park office in Cupertino last month, offering them nasal swab tests for the virus and requiring temperature checks and masks, according to Bloomberg News. Other precautions include closed kitchens and a two-person limit on elevators that normally seat 10. Apple did not respond to requests for comment. read more

Grand Princess passengers in SF-Mexico Cruise File Action Class class action over coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – Passengers who sailed from the Bay Area to Mexico earlier this year on the Grand Princess cruise ship have filed a class action lawsuit, alleging that they were negligently exposed to the coronavirus. The lawsuit filed against Princess Cruises and its parent company Carnival was on behalf of more than 2,000 passengers traveling on the Grand Princess when she left San Francisco for Mexico in early February. At least 100 passengers on board hired COVID-19 and two people died. read more

Sonoma Co. will test antibodies against coronavirus among certain groups

SANTA ROSA – Sonoma County will begin testing some people for antibodies produced in response to the coronavirus, county officials said Thursday. Starting Saturday, the first responders, people who have recovered from the virus, and people who have been in close contact with them can be tested at the public health laboratory in Santa Rosa. The tests will be carried out daily. County officials said the plan is to expand the tests to health centers and some county hospitals. read more