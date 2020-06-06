The squall line produces dangerous hurricane force winds in Colorado – Up News Info

Thunderstorms that originated in eastern Utah and along the western slope formed a storm line that produced damaging winds and power outages across the state on Saturday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Greg Hanson .

Wind damage was recorded in almost every corner of Colorado, from Durango to Sterling and from Greystone to Springfield. Trees and downed power lines left thousands of people in the state without power, and pea-sized hail was reported in scattered areas such as Peyton, Pueblo and Manitou Springs.

Grand Junction recorded some flooding, but overall rain was not the problem. The trees were knocked down by hurricane force winds in Denver, Durango, Aurora, and elsewhere. Just before 5 p.m., 95,000 Colorado residents were without power.

At the end of the Broncos' march to the center, a powerful storm broke out and caught this car near Wash Park. pic.twitter.com/CyOfynB6kc – Mark Kiszla (@markkiszla) June 6, 2020

Peak gusts reached 78 mph just after 4 p.m. in Denver, but Denver International Airport recorded just three hundredths of an inch of rain.

"This was really an unusual setup for Colorado," said Hanson. “We had a heavy storm this morning in western Colorado. Thunderstorms normally form over mountains or foothills and over plains. We already had very strong winds at the bottom of the atmosphere, and thunderstorms didn't need a lot of energy to boost the wind. "

A 110 mph gust was recorded around 3 p.m. at Winter Park Other powerful winds recorded in the state included 86 mph at Buford, 85 mph at Cedar Point, 78 mph at Chatfield Reservoir, 79 mph at Copper Mountain, 78 mph at Barr Lake. Other reports of strong winds came from the Moab, Utah area, and throughout southern Wyoming. Cheyenne reported winds of 70 mph.

Throughout the Front Range, some of the measurements were 69 mph at the Air Force Academy, 70 mph at Morrison, and 63 mph at Buckley Air Force Base.