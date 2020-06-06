The Rolling Stones revisit the 1994 performance to conclude the virtual concert series

Instagram

Mick Jagger and his fellow rockers are wrapping up their week-long Extra Licks concert series by kicking off their 1994 performance at a New Jersey show.

The Rolling Stones They are lowering the curtain on their Extra Licks concert series this weekend by reviewing a futuristic performance staged in New Jersey in 1994.

Rock legends have been making old concert footage digitally available for the first time to entertain fans in isolation from coronavirus, and this weekend, they'll wrap up the weekly series with one more classic from The Voodoo Lounge Tour.

The Giants Stadium show, which featured tracks not performed on other dates of the trek, will debut on the Stones' YouTube channel at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday June 7, 2020.

At the same time, YouTube bosses are hosting their "Dear Class of 2020" celebration, with opening remarks by Beyonce, the former president of the US. USA Barack Obamaand first lady Michelleand appearances of Lizzo, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer LopezBTS Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gagaand Alicia Keys Among many others.

Take off your hat to graduate students on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. ET here.

