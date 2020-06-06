The Poudre Canyon wildfire burns about 16 acres and is 55% contained.

A forest fire in the Poudre Canyon burned about 16 acres on Friday off Colorado 14 south of the Mishawaka Amphitheater.

The fire, which was 55% contained at night, caused the highway to be partially and temporarily closed, and voluntary evacuation notices were posted for area residents before being lifted later in the day. Residents and drivers were urged to exercise caution on the narrow and twisted highway due to fire fighting vehicles in the area.





Mishawaka Fire Update: Fire is contained. Firefighters will remain in the area overnight and tomorrow performing cleanup operations. This will be the last message regarding this fire unless conditions change. https://t.co/PwTIe4lTpR – Larimer OEM (@LarimerOEM) June 5, 2020

Firefighters worked through the night, with some staying to monitor the situation overnight, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Full firefighting operations would resume on Saturday morning.

Two structures were threatened early in the day, but firefighters with Poudre Canyon Fire Protection alleviated the situation using two helicopters.