The possible NBA solution to not make noise? Video game

"NBA 2K,quot; is about to be more realistic than ever. More or less.

One of the biggest hurdles the NBA will face as it moves toward restarting play is the lack of crowd noise during games. While fans present will be a big no-no, the NBA is thinking of innovative ways to engage "crowds."

According to The Athletic & # 39; s Shams Charania, the NBA is potentially investigating the use of crowd noise from the "NBA 2K,quot; video game series to fill the void of silence in the arenas when the league returns to action at later this summer.

As it stands, the "NBA 2K,quot; series is one of the most accurate representations of broadcasts when it comes to sports games, so the concept isn't that bad. Making noise in the crowd does a lot to make games feel more natural, so it's good to see that the NBA will at least consider that option.

Around the world, sports leagues are trying to find ways to make the fan-free experience interesting and, in many cases, humorous. The KBO currently has cardboard fans and cheerleaders, while All Elite Wrestling has fighters at ringside during their live events to cheer or boo games in progress.

The NFL has also considered public noise in case its 2020 season begins without fans.

In any case, it's good to see that the NBA, arguably the world's most innovative and forward-thinking professional sports league, continues to discover it when it comes to resuming play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopefully the Association does not resort to sex dolls.