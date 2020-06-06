The Montenegrin Air Force signs a purchase agreement for two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced that the Montenegrin Air Force has signed a purchase agreement for two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X & # 39; s. These new aircraft will be used to train Montenegrin military pilots. The agreement also states that Bell will provide training for three pilots in France and eight technicians at its Bell Training Academy, Fort Worth, TX. The helicopters will be delivered from our Bell-owned service center in Prague.

“We are proud to offer the Montenegrin Air Force exceptional products and services. The Bell 505 is a terrific aircraft for training new military pilots, "said Duncan Van De Velde, CEO, Europe and Russia." We thank the Montenegrin Air Force for continuing to increase its fleet with Bell aircraft. The Bell 505 will be a great addition to your program. "

The Bell 505 continues to have great success within Europe and other parts of the world. The aircraft includes a high-tech flight deck and an adaptive cockpit design that makes it extremely cost-effective and capable of meeting any challenge. With the latest integrated dual-channel Garmin and FADEC avionics suite, the aircraft provides increased situational awareness and safety, allowing pilots to focus on training.

"We are proud to have the new Bell 505 military trainer equipped with the latest technology in the Balkan region," said Colonel Nenad PAVLOVIC, Montenegrin Air Force. "These aircraft will enable our pilots to better perform their public safety and other missions and help protect our citizens."

With a speed of 125 knots (232 km / h) and a payload of 1,500 pounds (680 kg), the Bell 505 is designed to be safe and easy to fly, while providing significant value for the operator. The customer-oriented aircraft design places safety, performance and affordability at the forefront, combining proven systems with advanced technology and a sleek, modern design.

The Bell 505s will be manufactured by Bell Textron Canada at its Mirabel, Quebec facility. The sale was facilitated by the Canadian Commercial Corporation through a government-to-government contract. CCC supports the growth of international trade by helping Canadian exporters gain access to procurement opportunities from foreign governments.