The hidden F-word superpower: repeating it can raise your pain threshold

In recent years, there have been a surprising number of studies examining the effects of swear words, specifically whether they can help alleviate pain, whether physical or psychological (as in the case of memories or traumatic events). According to the latest study of its kind, published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, constantly repeating the F-word, as you might do if you hit your thumb with a hammer, can increase the pain threshold.

The technical term is the "hypoalgesic effect of bad language," best illustrated by a 2009 NeuroReport study by researchers at Keele University in the UK. The work received the 2010 Ig Nobel Peace Prize, "for confirming the widespread belief that profanity alleviates pain." Co-author Richard Stephens, a psychologist at Keele, became interested in studying the subject after noticing his wife's "nasty language,quot; while giving birth, and wondered if blasphemy could really help ease the pain. "Swearing is such a common response to pain. There has to be an underlying reason why we do it," Stephens told Scientific American at the time.

For that 2009 study, Stephens and colleagues asked 67 study participants (college students) to dip their hands in a bucket of ice water. They were then instructed to swear repeatedly using the blasphemy of their choice or to chant a neutral word. Look, the participants said that they experienced less pain when they swore, and that they could also leave their hands in the bucket for about 40 seconds longer than when they weren't cursing. It has been suggested (by Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker, among others) that it is a primitive reflex that serves as a form of catharsis.

"We have pretty good data on the mechanism, as profanity elicits an emotional response in the speaker, which activates the autonomic nervous system, or the acute structure response," Stephens told Up News Info. "It is related to flight or fight." In other words, swearing in response to pain can activate the amygdala, which can trigger that flee or fight response, producing a rush of adrenaline.

The team followed up with a 2011 study that showed that the pain relief effect works best for subjects who generally don't swear as often, perhaps because they attribute greater emotional value to swear words. They also found that the subjects' heart rates increased when they cursed. "So we believe that the mechanism is stress-induced," said Stephens. "It is the emotional content of swear words that people access when they swear in pain."

But it may not be the only underlying mechanism. Other researchers have noted that profanity can be distracting and therefore stop thinking about pain, rather than serving as a real pain reliever. Stephens et al. he set out to explore the issue further in his latest study. They were actually approached by an Australian company called Nurofen that sells ibuprofen products for pain relief. The company was interested in sponsoring a scientific study on pain relief and bad language (without having seen the team's previous findings).

Fouch or twizpipe?

The company's advertising agency generated 60 candidate words that they believed could be false false words, and Stephens and a panel of language experts took over there, reducing that list to two: "fouch,quot; and "twizpipe." The first was chosen because it had "emotional impact," according to Stephens, while the second was chosen because "it had the potential to distract through humor." The team then followed the same methodology as with their 2009 study, recruiting college students to place their hands in buckets of ice water and then repeating one of the candidate words: the F word, fouch, twizpipe, and a neutral word (an adjective describing a table) as a control condition. As before, they also monitored heart rates.

The result: "Only the traditional oath word (the F-word) had any effect on pain outcomes," Stephens said. They also measured the subjects' pain threshold and asked them to indicate when the ice water started to feel painful. Those who sang the F-word waited longer before indicating that they were in pain; In other words, swearing increased his pain threshold.

Singing "fouch,quot; or "twizpipe,quot; had no effect on any of the measures. Follow-up studies will likely focus on conventional swearing, as "there is no evidence from this data that distraction, or what the word sounds like, is one reason swearing helps people cope with pain," Stephens said. "It seems like it's the meaning of the word, probably how we learn the word as we grow up, and the associations between these words and stress, or emotion. That's probably what underlies the power of profanity."

An intriguing finding is that saying the F word yes not this time it has some effect on heart rate, unlike the group's previous studies, which also disagrees with studies from other laboratories that also showed an autonomic response of the nervous system to heart rates. "But that's science," said Stephens. "The world is a messy place, and not everything goes as planned all the time."

Stephens and his colleagues are already moving forward with new experiments, this time moving away from the explanation of autonomic arousal so that the effect focuses more on cognitive explanations, specifically looking at swearing as a possible form of disinhibition. "Disinhibition is generally a bad thing, where someone cannot function in society because they are uninhibited and act inappropriately," he said.

However, there are a handful of scientific articles investigating whether disinhibition could improve performance, particularly a 2014 article that found that tennis players who growled while serving the ball produced faster services than those who did not growl. The current research by Stephens et al. It will build on that, as well as his own 2018 article showing that swearing can improve strength. "I think there may be a cognitive explanation that swearing is capable of disinhibition," he said. "And in some situations, disinhibition allows you to go a little further and not stop."

DOI: Frontiers in Psychology, 2020. 10.3389 / fpsyg.2020.00723 (About DOIs).