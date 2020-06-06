"The Fantastic Four" director Josh Trank says Studio blocked the release of the black actress as Sue Storm – Up News Info

Josh Trank says he wanted to play a black actress like Sue Storm in the 2015 movie Fantastic four, but the studio vetoed their plan.

The director recently discussed the casting of the superhero movie during a virtual video interview with Geeks of Color. He told the store that he had specific plans for the cast, but received a "rejection" from the study.

"There were a lot of controversial conversations that took place behind the scenes. I was especially interested in a black Sue Storm, a black Johnny Storm, and a black Franklin Storm," Trank said. "But when it comes to a studio in a massive movie like that, everyone wants to keep an open mind about who the big stars will be. "

He said open-mindedness did not include having a black actress play Sue Storm.

"When the time came, I found a great deal of rejection in choosing a black woman for that role," he said.

Kate Mara played Sue Storm, Michael B. Jordan played Johnny Storm, Miles Teller played Reed Richards, and Jamie Bell was Ben Grimm. The superhero movie was released by Fox, before the rights went to Disney.

Trank now says he should have walked out of the project in protest.

"When I think about it, I should have walked when I realized that, and I feel embarrassed by that, because not only on principle," he said. "Because those are not the values ​​that I defend in my own life, and those were not the values ​​at that time or for me." Because I'm someone who always talks about standing up for what I believe in, even if it means burning my career, and I feel bad because I didn't get him on the mat with that problem. I feel like I failed in that regard. "