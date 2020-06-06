The director of the Fantastic Four says he wanted to play a black actress

director Josh Trank be honest about working at Fantastic four.

The 36-year-old man recently opened up to Geeks of Color about his time in the movie, which hit theaters in August 2015.

During a virtual interview, he told the media that he wanted to hire a black actress for the role of Sue Storm, and said he encountered "pretty strong rejection,quot; from the studio, which was Fox before the rights went to Disney.

"There were a lot of controversial conversations going on behind the scenes about that. I was mainly interested in Black Sue Storm, Black Johnny Storm and Black Franklin Storm," shared the director. "But when it comes to a studio in a massive movie like that, everyone wants to keep an open mind about who the big stars will be."

"When it came down to it, I found a lot of rejection in the role of a black woman in that role," he said.