The director of the Fantastic Four says he wanted to play a black actress

director Josh Trank be honest about working at Fantastic four.
The 36-year-old man recently opened up to Geeks of Color about his time in the movie, which hit theaters in August 2015.
During a virtual interview, he told the media that he wanted to hire a black actress for the role of Sue Storm, and said he encountered "pretty strong rejection,quot; from the studio, which was Fox before the rights went to Disney.
"There were a lot of controversial conversations going on behind the scenes about that. I was mainly interested in Black Sue Storm, Black Johnny Storm and Black Franklin Storm," shared the director. "But when it comes to a studio in a massive movie like that, everyone wants to keep an open mind about who the big stars will be."
"When it came down to it, I found a lot of rejection in the role of a black woman in that role," he said.
Kate Mara Sue Storm played, Michael B. Jordan Johnny Storm played, Miles Teller played Reed Richards and Jamie Bell Ben Grimm played.
"When I look back on that, I should have walked when that understanding hit me, and I feel embarrassed by that because I didn't do it on principle," Trank said.
And he added: "Because those are not the values that I defend in my own life. Those were not the values at that time or for me. Because I am someone who always talks about defending what I believe, even if it means burning my career."
This is not the first time that Trank has discussed working on Fantastic four. He reviewed his own movie on Letterbxd in November 2019.
"I was hoping it would be a lot worse than it was. I literally haven't seen him in two weeks before he came out, and he was in a very traumatized state of mind. Why? Hey, save that for another time," he wrote. "Everyone in the movie is a great actor, and generally there is a movie there, somewhere. And that cast deserves to be in THAT movie. Everyone who worked on Fant4stic I clearly wanted to be making THAT movie. But … ultimately … it didn't. "
"What I can say is that there are TWO different movies in one movie that compete to be that movie," he continued. "I was 29 years old, making my second film, in a more complicated situation than anything a second-time filmmaker should have entered."
He admitted in his review that he did not regret "any part of it." As he said, "It is a part of me."
