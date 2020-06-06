The coronavirus claims that some of the last witnesses of World War II

In Europe, the virus has taken some of the latest witnesses to its grim history.

For years Gildo Negri visited schools to share his stories about blowing up bridges and cutting electrical cables to sabotage Nazis and fascists during World War II. In January, the 89-year-old man made another visit, leaving his nursing home on the outskirts of Milan to help students plant trees in honor of Italians deported to concentration camps.

But in late February, when the first coronavirus outbreak in Europe spread through Negri's nursing home, it also fatally infected him.

The virus, which is so deadly to old men, hastened the departure of these latest witnesses and forced the cancellation of anniversary commemorations that offered a last chance to tell their stories to large audiences. It has also created an opportunity for increased political forces seeking to reformulate the history of the past century to play a greater role in rebuilding the current one.

Across Europe, radical right-wing parties with stories of Holocaust denial, infatuation with Mussolini, and fascist motives have gained strength in recent years, moving from the margins to parliaments and even government coalitions.