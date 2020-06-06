The coronavirus claims that some of the last witnesses of World War II

In Europe, the virus has taken some of the latest witnesses to its grim history.
For years Gildo Negri visited schools to share his stories about blowing up bridges and cutting electrical cables to sabotage Nazis and fascists during World War II. In January, the 89-year-old man made another visit, leaving his nursing home on the outskirts of Milan to help students plant trees in honor of Italians deported to concentration camps.
But in late February, when the first coronavirus outbreak in Europe spread through Negri's nursing home, it also fatally infected him.
The virus, which is so deadly to old men, hastened the departure of these latest witnesses and forced the cancellation of anniversary commemorations that offered a last chance to tell their stories to large audiences. It has also created an opportunity for increased political forces seeking to reformulate the history of the past century to play a greater role in rebuilding the current one.
Across Europe, radical right-wing parties with stories of Holocaust denial, infatuation with Mussolini, and fascist motives have gained strength in recent years, moving from the margins to parliaments and even government coalitions.
The Alternative for Germany seeks to capitalize on the economic frustration caused by the coronavirus crisis. In France, the extreme right-wing National Rally had the best performance in the country in the last elections to the European Parliament. And in Italy, the birthplace of fascism, the descendants of post-fascist parties have become popular as the stigma around Mussolini and the politics of strongmen have faded.
KEY DATA OF THE DAY
The United States is still confirming more than 20,000 new cases per day, and counts are increasing in the south and west.
The United States reported 21,614 new infections Thursday, and while that number is below its April peak, the daily average has increased slightly in recent days as continued improvement in the Northeast is offset by new outbreaks in the South. and parts of the west.
The increase appears to represent a combination of increased evidence, the coronavirus is taking over more regions and outbreaks at localized hot spots. It occurs during a convergence of two events that health officials are watching cautiously: states and cities follow through on plans to allow more businesses to reopen and masses of people gather across the country in protests to large scale against police brutality and racism.
More states have seen an increase in new virus cases in the past two weeks than have seen a decrease, according to A New York Times database: 18 have seen an increase in new cases during that period, 17 have seen the new case count stay pretty much the same, and 15 have seen declines.
Nationwide, the number of deaths recorded each day has dropped to less than half of what it was at the peak, but the daily number of people still averaged 938 per day for the past week. Overall, 108,813 known deaths have been recorded in the United States, more than in any other nation in the world.
There are continuous signs that the geography of the outbreak is changing.
The most affected state in the nation, NY42 new deaths from the virus reported on Friday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, the state's lowest number since March, said on Friday. Some localities elsewhere have reported a higher death toll in recent days: Los angeles county reported 44 deaths Thursday, and Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago66 reported.
The death toll in Arizona 1,000 passed this week. Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, has been reporting a steady increase in new cases of the virus, which the public health department said showed "further spread in the community." There have been at least 22,818 cases in the state.
Texas, one of the first states to move forward with the reopening, reported 1,784 new cases Thursday, one of its highest records so far. Dallas County reported 285 new cases on Thursday, a new high. There have been at least 71,330 cases of the virus in Texas, and at least 1,793 deaths.
Trump says to the governor of Maine: "It is better that the state opens."
Speaking to employees of a production facility that makes swabs for the Covid-19 test, President Trump continued a war of words with the state's Democratic governor, Janet Mills.
"You have a governor who will not allow you to open up," Trump said Friday during a speech at Puritan Medical Products. "I might as well say it while I'm here: You better open up the state, Governor."
Mills had told the president earlier this week that his planned trip to the medical swab factory north of Bangor "could cause security problems." Trump responded by dismissing his caution and saying he was even more determined to leave.
During his speech, Trump suggested that Maine was losing crucial tourism dollars.
"This is your time, this is your big month, this is your Christmas," said Trump. "How can you be closed?"
Earlier in the day, Trump had applied similar pressure to all of the nation's governors in a speech in the Rose Garden, telling Americans to "socialize and wear masks if you wish." He compared the pandemic to a "hurricane,quot; that "disappears, and in two hours, everyone is rebuilding, fixing, cleaning and mowing the lawn."
The president was not subtle in his desire to move on from lingering questions about the pandemic. "Even you," said Mr. Trump to the journalists gathered there, "I noticed that they are beginning to get much closer, it looks much better, it has not gotten there yet, but soon they will be there." The White House Correspondents Association later said that White House officials violated federal guidelines for social distancing by bringing chairs in the Rose Garden before the event.
"The health of the press corps should not be jeopardized because the White House wants journalists to be a support for a & # 39; press conference & # 39; where the president refused to answer any questions," said Jonathan Karl of ABC News, the president of the White House Correspondents Association.
China warns against travel to Australia, citing fears of racial violence.
China has warned its citizens not to travel to Australia due to what it describes as rampant racial discrimination and violence in the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The move was primarily symbolic, given that most foreigners are banned from traveling to Australia and that tourism has plummeted worldwide due to the pandemic. It follows a series of economic punishments by China against Australia, after Australian officials called for an independent investigation into the spread of the coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
In its Announced on Friday, the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism said "racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia has increased significantly."
Attacks against people of Asian descent have increased significantly worldwide during the pandemic as xenophobia spreads. Australian Australians say they have suffered severe verbal harassment, as well as physical attacks, such as spitting and coughed.
Relations between Australia and China have worsened significantly in recent weeks as Australian authorities have pressured China to allow an investigation into the virus. In response, China suspended some imports of Australian meat and increased tariffs on Australian barley. China has denied that its decisions were politically motivated.
Friday's travel warning sparked patriotic feelings in China, and many people criticized racism in Australia.
"Don't go, don't go," wrote a Chinese Internet user on Weibo, a popular social networking site. "The homeland is the safest place."
France has overcome its outbreak, but its president is not receiving much credit.
While the prompt response from the French government could be criticized for the slowness and scarcity of masks, and more than 29,000 people died, the country has had better results than many in the pandemic, especially compared to the United States, Italy, Spain and especially Britain
On Friday, the head of the government's scientific council, immunologist Jean-François Delfraissy, declared France's epidemic "under control,quot; in an interview on French radio. Many experts attribute the strict government blockade, the mobilization of technology such as high-speed trains to save patients, and they closely followed the advice of scientists.
Just don't tell the French, who are annoyed more than ever by President Emmanuel Macron.
As they celebrated their provisional release from confinement this week with the long-awaited partial reopening of cafes and restaurants, the coronavirus has only reinforced the paradox of the president's awkward relationship with his own citizens.
On average, more than half of European citizens outside of France, even in countries with much worse records, view their government's response to the virus favorably. In France, 66 percent have an unfavorable opinion, according to a recent Figaro poll.
In some ways, Mr. Macron is his worst enemy, in a style that may seem imperious. His speeches during the crisis were long and literary, both trademarks. He rebuked the French for not having "a sense of responsibility," then praised them for their discipline.
When asked recently on French television about his unpopularity, Macron stiffened and seemed impatient.
"Look, I don't feel sorry for myself," he said. "I am looking to the future."
In New York City, concern is growing that primarily peaceful protests are exposing many people to the possibility of infection, as many police and protesters, who are often found indoors, were not wearing costumes. Mayor Bill de Blasio emphasized Friday that officers are supposed to be wearing a mask.
"It hasn't been happening constantly," Mr. de Blasio said on WNYC radio, adding that he was frustrated and had asked his police commissioner "multiple times,quot; to address laxity. "It has to be repaired."
The mayor reiterated that the city was configured to begin reopening Monday, with nonessential retailers open for curbside pickup, construction at more than 30,000 authorized restart sites, and manufacturing resumption. Here are some other major developments across the country.
In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Late in the afternoon on Friday, resumption of "necessary,quot; in-person special education instruction was allowed, but it was not immediately clear how individual school districts would choose to implement such an order. The order also did not include details on where this in-person instruction would take place or what safety protocols would be implemented to protect students, teachers, and parents.
In California, several new economic sectors will be allowed to reopen starting June 12, including restaurants, gyms, museums, and day camps. The state's public health department released a detailed guide to reopening, emphasizing maintaining social distancing, face coverage, and limiting clients. Music, film and television production and professional sports without live hearings could also resume the outstanding safety protocols agreed by unions, administration and county health officials.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday that eases restrictions on bars and restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and lounges beginning Wednesday. As a condition for reopening, companies must maintain social distance between customers and limit employment. Workers and customers should also wear masks whenever possible.
Coronavirus cases at two correctional facilities and an ICE detention center in Otero County, New Mexico, increased to 583, according to the state health department. Otero County has become a growth point in recent days, according to a New York Times database, and cases in the state have continued to rise amid efforts to reopen.
In Michigan, beauty salons may be reopened on June 15, under an executive order issued Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
In Louisiana, where Tropical Storm Christopher Expected to make landfall on Sunday, the governor declared a state of emergency and warned that the pandemic will complicate efforts for people seeking refuge. Along with the typical preparations residents would make before a major storm, he has urged them to also prepare a supply of facial covers, hand sanitizers, and sanitizing wipes.
Airlines say passengers should wear masks. But the rules do not apply.
As airlines try to convince Americans to fly again, they have promoted their policies to keep passengers safe, including the requirement that everyone aboard a plane wear a mask.
But travelers on recent flights said the rules are not being applied. And the stewardesses said they had been told not to confront passengers who choose not to follow them.
"The airlines have said to follow the guidelines, but don't enforce them, don't board people on the ground and don't turn around if you don't listen," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants union. . "That reaches the public, so it's:" I don't have to do this. If I don't do this, there are no consequences. That can also lead to conflict, not only with the stewardesses, but also with other passengers, who get angry and suddenly we have to end a fight. "
On social media and in emails to The Times, travelers described the confrontational scenarios of having to choose between confronting other passengers for wearing masks and possibly facing hostility, or sitting on a flight for hours potentially exposed to the coronavirus .
Then a doctor's Twitter post about lack of social distancing on a United Airlines flight went viral, another United traveler said he had had to ask a gate agent to put on a mask before taking a full flight to Chicago from New Jersey.
"If you travel now, prepare to advocate for yourself," he wrote, adding that "United did not follow its own guidelines for social distancing," and many travelers were not wearing masks.
Public health experts in the United States reacted with alarm to Mr. Trump's announcement.
"We help create the W.H.O.", Dr. Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he told the New York Times.
"Turning our backs on W.H.O. makes us and the world less safe," said Dr. Friedan.
Experts argued that global cooperation would be crucial to contain the virus, as it did six years ago during the Ebola outbreak that was raging in West Africa.
At that time, President Barack Obama sent 3,000 US troops to the region to help with the response on the ground. And Samantha Power, a former UN ambassador, called the UN Security Council for its first meeting on a public health crisis and helped pass a resolution declaring the outbreak to be a "threat to international peace and security. ", a step that led to an infusion of funds and resources for the response effort.
"Like many challenges in the 21st century, Ebola was not a zero-sum fight in which some countries could,quot; win "by pursuing their interests in a vacuum," Power wrote in his book "The Education of an Idealist."
Alisha Haridasani Gupta of the Times spoke to Mrs. Power about what the W.H.O. It would seem without the United States.
The federal government did not count the number of virus deaths in American nursing homes.
In According to data first released Thursday, the federal government counted 32,465 nursing home and worker deaths, but the count is missing thousands of deaths that occurred in nursing facilities and excludes some of the more notorious episodes.
The Times has been tracking outbreaks at all kinds of long-term care facilities for the elderly, based on data provided by states, counties, and nursing home operators. As of Thursday, at least 46,000 workers and residents have died from the virus.
For example, the federal account at Life Care Nursing Center in Kirkland, Washington, which in late February became America's first nursing home. USA In reporting a major outbreak, he listed a possible infection and zero virus deaths. Health officials in Washington state have linked at least 45 deaths to that facility, which dates back to February.
Although nursing homes were allowed to report infections dating back to January, the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services only requested case data as of May, after the virus has already peaked in the States United.
Seema Verma, the administrator of the C.M.S., said her agency could not require nursing homes to report infections and deaths from previous months, but that many nursing home operators had chosen to do so.
"We are prohibited from making retroactive rules, so we could not require them to do so, but we feel quite comfortable that this is what they have done," Verma said.
Some unemployed people in New York City are waiting hours to reach a single A.T.M.
The line started small about two months ago with a handful of people who had been recently laid off. But now, almost three months after the economic crisis, it stretches 50 to 60 people throughout the day and covers almost an entire block of Manhattan.
Everyone hopes to access the same: the lonely A.T.M. within New York City's only branch for KeyBank, an Ohio regional bank in charge of distributing unemployment benefits to unemployed New Yorkers.
The state provides benefits through direct deposit or KeyBank debit cards. KeyBank has higher single withdrawal limits than other banks and does not charge a fee, making it a better option for many unemployed.
"It is terrible," said Mandy Zaxanz, who spent 45 minutes traveling from her Brooklyn home to the A.T.M. It took over two and a half hours to get to the machine.
Ms. Zaxanz, who lost her job at a Manhattan hotel in March, said she needed money to pay the rent and buy food.
KeyBank officials said they would intensify efforts, including placing employees outside the branch to let people know they can withdraw money at other banks. But state officials criticized the bank for not doing so sooner.
While Mrs. Zaxanz waited, she prayed for the A.T.M. He wouldn't run out of money, as he had when he tried to use it last week. It was also finished on Wednesday afternoon, causing angry people to knock on nearby windows.
So far this year, more than 2.5 million unemployment claims have been filed in the state. About 500,000 people in the state receive their benefits on a KeyBank card.
Mexico is beginning to boil again, as restrictions ease in virus-free communities, the mining, construction and auto industries, and thousands of select companies.
But many Mexicans, including medical experts, fear that even the country's gradual reopening will come too soon, and will lead to more disease and death under a pandemic that has not been controlled in Mexico and is increasing in Latin America.
Dr. Francisco Moreno, who runs the Covid unit at ABC Medical Center, one of Mexico City's main private hospitals, said that despite doubling capacity, patients had to be rejected.
The government's message may lead many people to think that the worst is over, he said, but "we are at the peak of the epidemic."
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has struggled to balance a pandemic response with the economic needs of a country in which more than half of the population lives from hand to mouth.
At first, it downplayed the severity of the virus threat, allowing football tournaments, concerts and preparations for the busy spring tourist season to continue.
But the relaxation of restrictions comes at a time when the disease seems to be peaking. On Wednesday, Mexico reported 1,092 deaths, the highest daily number to date, although the López Obrador administration said the increase was caused by an administrative delay in reporting the deaths. As of Friday morning, the total death toll in the country was 12,545. More developments from around the world:
Brittany It became the second nation to suffer more than 40,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, according to British public health authorities. The country has confirmed at least 283,300 coronavirus cases and is second only to the United States in cases and deaths.
The head of FranceThe government's scientific council declared France's epidemic "under control." Many experts attribute the strict government blockade, the mobilization of technology such as high-speed trains to save patients, and they closely followed the advice of scientists.
South Korea They reported 39 new cases in and around Seoul, where a recent wave of infections has been attributed to nightclubs and an e-commerce warehouse.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia He warned people not to attend protests this weekend organized in sympathy with the American protests against racism and police brutality, saying that a large gathering could sabotage the country's efforts to control the outbreak. "Let's find a better way, and another way, to express these feelings instead of putting their health, the health of others at risk," he said.
In IndonesiaThe mosques opened for midday prayer in the capital Jakarta for the first time in more than two months, with social distancing protocols, temperature controls, face masks, and plenty of hand sanitizer.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey revoked a much-debated weekend blockade, citing "social and economic consequences,quot;. The country's interior ministry had said residents would be confined to their homes over the weekend, but Erdogan said the citizens' complaints had him reassessed.
Las Vegas reopens with a new spirit: "Think dirty things but keep your hands clean."
Spinned roulette wheels. One-armed bandits coughed up payments. Customers erupted in cheers at the blackjack tables. But at the famous Las Vegas casinos, which reopened their businesses on Thursday after a 78-day shutdown, it was anything but business as usual.
The dancers from the gaming capital of the world strutted around in their masks. Hotel guests had their temperature taken at check-in. Plexiglass partitions separated the dealers from the players, and the dice were sprayed with disinfectant between tosses.
A large neon sign at the Aria Resort and Casino summed up Sin City's new spirit: "Think dirty thoughts but keep your hands clean."
Under the new guidelines for social distancing, casinos in Nevada have cut their capacity in half. State regulators do not require guests to wear masks, but some of the larger casino operators, including MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts, have ordered them under certain circumstances.
"We are seeing enthusiastic and enthusiastic guests who appreciate all the visible changes that were made to the property to keep them safe," said Debra DeShong, a spokeswoman for MGM. "We have kept our occupancy low over the opening weekend so we can do it slowly and safely. But what is clear is that the demand is there. "
Companies are trying to renegotiate their office and retail rentals, and in some cases refusing to pay.
Faced with falling sales that have already led to tens of millions of layoffs, companies are trying to renegotiate their office and retail rentals, and in some cases refuse to pay, hoping to cut their overhead and survive the worst economic recession since the Great Depression. during the coronavirus pandemic. This has led to fierce negotiations with building owners, who are trying to keep rent limits for fear that rising vacancies and falling incomes may threaten their own survival.
Simon Property Group, the largest mall operator in the United States, sued Gap, the owner of retail chains including Old Navy and Banana Republic, this week for nearly $ 66 million in unpaid rentals in April, May and June, according to a lawsuit filed in Delaware this week.
In many cases, the strongest tenants, the most able to pay, are the ones that work hard to get a discount. They include brand-name companies like LVMH, Sephora's luxury goods conglomerate and other outlets; and Starbucks, which had $ 2.6 billion in cash at the end of March and would have little trouble selling stocks or bonds to raise more money.
Beyond the immediate impact of business closings on tenant income, there are more important questions, including already extreme trends for shopping centers and malls, how office and consumer behavior could change after the pandemic, and the effects of the recent looting and vandalism on retail corridors. Will companies need more space for employees to spread out, or will they need less because they need fewer offices?
The racial and socioeconomic achievement gaps among American students are likely to widen.
New research suggests that by September, Most American students will have been months or more behind than they would have been had they stayed in classrooms. And the disruption to education caused by the pandemic is likely to widen racial and socioeconomic achievement gaps due to disparities in access to computers, Internet connections at home, and direct instruction from teachers.
Teachers and parents are concerned about how much children are missing, writes our correspondent Dana Goldstein.
In Aurora, Colorado, Clint Silva, a seventh-grade social studies teacher, planned to spend the spring working with his students on research skills. For a remote assignment, he asked them to create a primary source on the pandemic that future historians could consult.
But only a minority of its students have been constantly engaged in remote assignments. "We know this is not a good way to teach," he said.
Researchers are evaluating the impact of learning loss that students have experienced using past learning interruptions – such as natural disasters or even summer vacations – and comparisons of the use of online learning software in schools before the pandemic and now from home.
Students could start the next school year having lost up to a third of their expected progress from the previous year in reading and half of their expected progress in math, according to a working paper from NWEA, a non-profit organization, and academics from Brown University and the University of Virginia.
When all impacts are taken into account, the average student could fall seven months academically, while black and Hispanic students could experience even greater learning losses, equivalent to 10 months for black children and nine months for Latinos, according to a analysis by McKinsey & Company, the consulting group.
The labor market unexpectedly reversed its pandemic-induced free fall in May when employers added 2.5 million jobs. But tens of millions of people are still out of work, and the unemployment rate, which fell to 13.3 percent from 14.7 percent in April, remains higher than in any pre-war recession.
La mejora se produjo cuando las verificaciones de ayuda del gobierno ayudaron a los consumidores y las empresas, y el presidente Trump dio una vuelta de la victoria en Twitter y declaró durante un evento en la Casa Blanca que el informe de empleos marcó "el mayor regreso en la historia de Estados Unidos,quot;. Firmó un proyecto de ley para darles a las pequeñas empresas más tiempo para usar préstamos del Programa de Protección de Cheques de Pago para ayudarlas a mantenerse a flote durante la pandemia.
Pero los billones de dólares en ayuda del gobierno que han ayudado a mantener la economía con soporte vital Puede que esté llegando a su fin, muchos economistas advierten que el retorno económico no será rápido, y las perspectivas de una nueva ronda de estímulo, desesperadamente buscada por los gobiernos estatales y locales que han visto caer las recaudaciones de impuestos, disminuyeron después del informe.
Aquí hay un vistazo a las noticias económicas que impulsan el día.
Restaurantes que volvió a contratar a los empleados después de que las restricciones para salir a comer fuera del país jugaron un papel importante en el levantamiento de las nóminas. Alrededor de 1,4 millones de personas ganaron o recuperaron sus empleos en restaurantes, y los empleadores de atención médica y la construcción se encontraban entre los sectores que impulsaron la mejora del mercado laboral en mayo, según el informe del Departamento de Trabajo.
Hay millones de personas que no están trabajando y quieren un trabajo a quien la tasa de desempleo deja de lado. Para ser contados oficialmente como desempleados, los trabajadores que no están en despido temporal deben indicar que han buscado trabajo en las últimas cuatro semanas.
Las acciones subieron en Wall Street, con el compuesto Nasdaq de tecnología pesada cerca de un récord y el S,amp;P 500 cerca de eliminar sus pérdidas para 2020.
Perspectivas sobre Capitol Hill de otro proyecto de ley de estímulo de virus se atenuó después de la noticia del aumento en las cifras de desempleo. Los republicanos ya habían arrojado agua fría sustancial sobre la idea de otro paquete además de los casi $ 2.8 billones ya promulgados, advirtiendo sobre el aumento de los déficits y argumentando que querían ver cómo respondía la economía antes de repartir más dinero. Pero varios sectores todavía están sufriendo, y los gobiernos estatales y locales están advirtiendo sobre despidos y recortes a servicios esenciales en ausencia de ayuda federal.
Muchas empresas todavía están tambaleándose. Brooks Brothers, La marca de ropa más antigua en operación continua en los Estados Unidos, planea despedir a casi 700 empleados este verano en sus fábricas en Massachusetts, Nueva York y Carolina del Norte. The company is also trying to find buyers for the factories in mid-July, and hopes to close them if it can't.
Detrás del plan de N.B.A. de reiniciar el juego: problemas de dinero y relaciones estrechas.
The N.B.A. El sindicato de jugadores está discutiendo el primer reinicio de su tipo, un plan que los propietarios de la liga aprobaron abrumadoramente el jueves.
La liga ha tenido la esperanza de que la Asociación Nacional de Jugadores de Baloncesto apruebe el plan, que exige que 22 de los 30 equipos de la liga vivan y jueguen desde julio hasta mediados de octubre en una burbuja de seguridad cuidadosamente mantenida: Walt Disney World Resort cerca de Orlando.
Marc Stein, periodista deportivo del Times, y Brooks Barnes, que cubre la industria del entretenimiento para The Times, escribe que el camino para volver a poner el juego en la madera dura se materializó en gran parte a través de la fuerte relación entre el presidente del sindicato, el guardia de Oklahoma City Chris Paul, y el N.B.A. el comisionado, Adam Silver, y también sus estrechos vínculos con Robert A. Iger, el presidente ejecutivo de Disney.
También informan sobre la escala de la presión financiera sobre el N.B.A. La liga enfrenta lo que The Athletic estimó recientemente que sería una pérdida de ingresos cercana a $ 1 mil millones si no proporciona juegos de playoffs a sus principales socios de televisión, Disney y Turner Sports.
En octubre, un tweet del gerente general de los Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey, en apoyo de los manifestantes prodemocráticos en Hong Kong, causó daños en "los cientos de millones de dólares,quot; a las relaciones comerciales de la NBA en China, según la estimación del Sr. Silver en Febrero. Y el flujo de ingresos mucho más lucrativo de las compras de boletos y otros gastos de fanáticos en la arena no está disponible indefinidamente.
The N.B.A. ha dicho que está trabajando con especialistas en enfermedades infecciosas, expertos en salud pública y funcionarios gubernamentales para establecer pautas de seguridad para minimizar las posibilidades de que el coronavirus pueda infiltrarse en su "campus,quot; en el complejo de Florida. Las negociaciones con el sindicato de jugadores sobre la profundidad de las restricciones están en marcha y no se revelarán públicamente hasta la próxima semana como muy pronto.
La pandemia está haciendo más probable un Brexit sin acuerdo.
La epidemia en Gran Bretaña ha matado más de 40,000 personas enfermaron a cientos de miles más, incluido el primer ministro Boris Johnson, y paralizaron la economía. Ahora puede reclamar otra víctima: un acuerdo comercial entre Gran Bretaña y la Unión Europea.
El viernes, las dos partes anunciaron que habían avanzado poco en sus esfuerzos por lograr un acuerdo comercial posterior al Brexit. Con una fecha límite a fin de año, y la última oportunidad de solicitar una extensión que se avecina a fines de este mes, el gobierno de Johnson argumenta que preferiría retirarse sin un acuerdo que prolongar las conversaciones.
Eso puede ser una postura. Gran Bretaña ahora dice que quiere acelerar el ritmo de las negociaciones el próximo mes. Pero la pandemia ha revuelto el gobierno cálculos y un resultado sin acuerdo, que una vez parecía desastroso y casi imposible, ahora parece totalmente plausible.
En el lado europeo, las conversaciones comerciales han caído en la lista de prioridades, empequeñecidas por la necesidad de responder a la pandemia. Y las interrupciones en la economía global han llevado a algunos a preguntarse si un acuerdo con Europa todavía tiene sentido para Gran Bretaña.
Mujtaba Rahman, a former European Commission economist now at the political risk consulting firm, Eurasia Group, said, “The economy after the crisis is going to look fundamentally different than before the crisis, and the government wants a freer hand in reshaping that economy.”
And with Mr. Johnson under fire for his chaotic handling of the virus, the compromises he would have to make with Brussels might be too great for his embattled government.
The W.H.O., in a reversal, urges the public to wear face masks.
Long after most nations urged their citizens to wear masks, and after months of hand-wringing about the quality of the evidence available, the World Health Organization on Friday endorsed the use of face masks by the public to reduce transmission of the virus.
Since the beginning of the pandemic the W.H.O. had refused to endorse masks. The announcement was long overdue, critics said, as masks are an easy and inexpensive preventive measure.
Even in its latest guidance, the W.H.O. made its reluctance abundantly clear, saying the usefulness of face masks is “not yet supported by high quality or direct scientific evidence,” but that governments should encourage mask wearing because of “a growing compendium of observational evidence.”
The W.H.O. also provided an exhaustive list of the potential disadvantages of wearing a mask, including “difficulty with communicating clearly” and “potential discomfort.”
Earlier this week, a study funded by the W.H.O. concluded that respirator masks such as N95s are better than surgical masks for health care workers. It also found that face shields, goggles and glasses may offer additional protection from the coronavirus.
But, to the disappointment of some health care experts, the W.H.O. did not budge from its previous recommendations for medical workers, saying that respirator masks are only needed if such workers are involved in procedures that generate virus-laden aerosols — droplets smaller than 5 microns.
Thanks to a virus blockade, elephants roam freely in a Thai national park.
Los bloqueos pandémicos han dado a la naturaleza un respiro alrededor del mundo, llevando animales a lugares inesperados. Cougars roamed the deserted streets of Santiago, the Chilean capital. Wild boars have strolled through the streets of Haifa, Israel. Fish catches in Vietnam are packed again.
En Tailandia, el Parque Nacional Khao Yai, el más antiguo del país, ha estado cerrado a visitantes humanos por primera vez desde su apertura en 1962. ¿El resultado final? Its 300 or so elephants have been able to roam freely, venturing onto paths once packed with humans.
With few cars around, elephants, the park's dominant species, stroll the roads, chewing on the foliage without retreating to the dangerous corners of the forest where the cliffs meet waterfalls. Rarely seen animals have also emerged, such as the Asiatic black bear or the gaur, the world's largest bovine.
"The park has been able to restore itself," said Chananya Kanchanasaka, a veterinarian with the department of national parks. "We are excited to see the animals come out."
The reprieve is notable in part because Thailand is a country where the bond with nature has long been framed as one of domination — as the jungle consuming people or vice versa.
Beyond the pillaging of its own rainforests, Thailand is a key way station on global wildlife trafficking routes, with horns, tusks and scales from as far away as Africa making their way to China.
Reporting was contributed by Jo Becker, Hannah Beech, Ben Casselman, Stephen Castle, Michael Cooper, Ellen Gabler, Dana Goldstein, Rebecca Halleck, Javier C. Hernandez, Matthew Haag, Eileen Sullivan, Andrew Jacobs, Patrick Kingsley, Isabella Kwai, Mark Landler, Apoorva Mandavilli, Brent McDonald, Raphael Minder, Alisha Haridasani Gupta, Andy Newman, Richard C. Paddock, Roni Caryn Rabin, Nada Rashwan, Katie Rogers, Kaly Soto, Safak Timur, Declan Walsh, Noah Weiland, Mitch Smith, Danielle Ivory and Robert Gebeloff.