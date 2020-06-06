The composer of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; John Williams Lauded at the Princess of Asturias Awards

Instagram

Along with the composer Ennio Morricone, the composer of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; He receives the art award at the prestigious event for his extensive work in the film industry.

Revered composers John Williams and Ennio Morricone they have been honored as part of the prestigious Princess of Asturias Awards of Spain in recognition of their work in the cinema.

The musicians were chosen to receive the art award for "enriching hundreds of films with their talent."

In a statement published on Friday, June 5, 2020, the members of the jury in charge of deciding the winners explained that the two "demonstrate a complete mastery of the composition, as well as the narrative, building emotion, tension and lyricism at the service of cinematographic images. "

American composer Williams is known for his work on the "Star Wars" franchise, as well as for Steven spielberg films "Jaws","Jurassic Park","E.T. the alien", and the "Indiana Jones"series, while some of the most recognized scores of the Italian master Morricone appear in the director Sergio Leonemovies about "The good","The bad and the ugly"and"Once upon a time in the West"