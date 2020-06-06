Than! The storms in western Colorado moved more than 100 mph on Saturday. – Up News Info

Home Local News Than! The storms in western Colorado moved more than 100 mph on...

If a state trooper had been recording Saturday's storms in western Colorado, he might have had to stop it to accelerate.

Severe storms in western Colorado and eastern Utah were moving as fast as about 120 mph late Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, among the highest speeds ever seen in association with a severe storm warning.

There are no official records of the estimated speed of a storm, but a forward speed greater than 100 mph is considered meteorologically out of the ordinary. A one-hour radar loop showed that the storms likely move about 100 mph for an hour as they moved from the center-west to northwest Colorado.

The storms attracted the attention of meteorologists across the country on Saturday, with several commenting on the unusually rapid progress of the storms.

