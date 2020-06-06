Than! The storms in western Colorado moved more than 100 mph on Saturday. – Up News Info

If a state trooper had been recording Saturday's storms in western Colorado, he might have had to stop it to accelerate.

Severe storms in western Colorado and eastern Utah were moving as fast as about 120 mph late Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Grand Junction, among the highest speeds ever seen in association with a severe storm warning.

There are no official records of the estimated speed of a storm, but a forward speed greater than 100 mph is considered meteorologically out of the ordinary. A one-hour radar loop showed that the storms likely move about 100 mph for an hour as they moved from the center-west to northwest Colorado.

Final Verdict: I guess ~ 80-90 mph onward in those storms. It may have been higher at times. #COwx pic.twitter.com/42djPoRQ9j – Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) June 6, 2020

The storms attracted the attention of meteorologists across the country on Saturday, with several commenting on the unusually rapid progress of the storms.

A thunderstorm in eastern Utah and western Colorado is moving at 115 mph. https://t.co/nKR9kQ7o0r – JohnBelski (@WLKYJohnBelski) June 6, 2020

ICYMI: Was a severe thunderstorm in Colorado this afternoon moving north at 115 MPH? I wonder if this was a fluke in writing the warning or not. #COWX # Severe weather ⛈⛈😳😳 https://t.co/DxMZzQvbyj – Bryan Schuerman, M.Ed. (@BSchuermanWX) June 6, 2020

A high level, low pressure acute area whirling through the western US. USA It was responsible for the unusually fast-moving storms on Saturday, which also sparked notable wind-producing storms in Colorado and much of the western Inner Mountain.

While winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere are generally limited to the air well above the surface, the strong upward movement of Saturday's storms allowed them to blend on the surface. That led to wind speeds that exceeded 50 and even 60 mph across much of the Front Range on Saturday afternoon, even before storms hit.

A sharp contrast between the cool, dry air behind the system and the warmer, wetter air in front of it also allowed for fast forward speeds from storms. Cooler, drier air is denser than warmer, wetter air.