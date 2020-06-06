Temecula Mayor resigns after violent email reaction to police killings – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Temecula Mayor James "Stew,quot; Stewart resigned Thursday night amid a backlash over an email he wrote about police killings.

The email was sent in response to a resident who asked Stewart on Tuesday how he planned to end police violence and racial policing in the community.

Stewarts responded by email, posted online, stating, "I don't think any good person of color has been killed by the police." He also said that he had several African American friends.

Stewart responded to the reaction Wednesday in a Facebook post that said the message was sent using speech-to-text technology and that he did not check the email before sending it. He said he intended to say that no person of color was killed by police in Temecula or Riverside County.

Stewart posted a public apology to Facebook on Thursday night announcing his immediate resignation, which read, in part:

“City of Temecula, I hear you, I agree with you and I am deeply sorry. I owe an apology to everyone, including our citizens of all backgrounds and ethnicities, City staff, and my respected colleagues on the City Council. You have every right to be hurt and offended. My typos and my unexpected email response on a serious topic added pain at a time when our community and our country are suffering. I may not be the best writer and sometimes I don't speak well, but I'm not a racist. I deeply regret this mistake and it belongs to me completely. I'm really sorry.