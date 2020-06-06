Tear gas is more dangerous than the police let go, especially during the pandemic

When Amira Chowdhury joined a protest in Philadelphia against police violence on Monday, she was wearing a mask to protect herself and others against the coronavirus. But when officers fired tear gas at the crowd, Chowdhury removed his mask while gasping for air. "I couldn't breathe," he said. "I felt like I was drowning."

Chowdhury was on a part of the Vine Street Freeway that ran underground. Everyone panicked when the gas entered the dark, semi-enclosed space, he said. People stomped on it as they walked away. Bruised, she scaled a fence to escape. But tear gas found her later that night, inside her own home; When police unleashed protesters in his predominantly black neighborhood in West Philadelphia, he leaked.

"I can't even be in my own home without escaping the violence of the state," said Chowdhury, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, she said her throat still felt dry, like it was clogged with ash.

The Philadelphia protest was one of many cases in recent days that police released tear gas, a toxic substance that can cause lung damage, to crowds. In a statement, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers had no choice but to release her after protesters threw stones at them and refused to disperse, and that officers also used non-chemical white smoke to minimize the amount of irritant. " while maintaining a deterrent visual effect. "She called it,quot; a means of securing (defusing) a volatile and dangerous situation. "

But tear gas is not safe, according to several experts interviewed by ProPublica. It has been found to cause long-term health consequences and can harm those who are not intended, including people inside their homes.

This would be a sufficient problem in normal times, but now, experts say, the widespread, sometimes indiscriminate, use of tear gas in American civilians amid a respiratory pandemic threatens to worsen the coronavirus, along with racial disparities in its spread. and who dies for it.

"As an immunologist, I'm scared," said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergy and immunology physician at Langone Health at NYU. "We've just had a brutal two months, and I'm really afraid this will bring a second wave (of COVID-19) earlier."

It puts black communities in an impossible situation, said Dr. Joseph Nwadiuko, an internist and researcher at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Thirteen of the 15 coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit where he works are black, he said. "I am concerned that one of the compound effects of structural racism is that you see a second wave of black patients, including those who were there defending their lives."

On Tuesday, an open letter signed by nearly 1,300 medical and public health professionals urged police to stop using "tear gas, smoke or other respiratory irritants, which could increase the risk of COVID-19 by causing the respiratory tract be more susceptible to infection, exacerbating existing inflammation and inducing cough. "

This is what you need to know about tear gas and how it is being used by the police in recent days.

Tear gas can cause long-term harm by making people more susceptible to influenza, pneumonia, and other illnesses.

Tear gas is the generic term for a class of compounds that cause a burning sensation. Most law enforcement agencies in the US The US, including the Philadelphia Police Department this week, uses a chemical called CS, short for 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile.

CS activates a specific pain receptor, one that is also activated by eating wasabi, said Sven-Eric Jordt, professor of anesthesiology at Duke University. But CS is much more powerful, up to 100,000 times stronger than the wasabi bite, he said.

“They are really nerve gas of pain. They are designed to induce pain. "

CS is particularly painful when it comes in contact with the skin or eyes. (Doctors have advised protesters not to wear contact lenses.) When inhaled, pain causes people to cough. The compound breaks down the mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, mouth, and lungs, the layers of cells that help protect people from viruses and bacteria.

Scientists know little about how CS affects the general public. The US Army USA He conducted the most comprehensive studies on thousands of recruits exposed to tear gas during training exercises. Subsequently, it left them at greater risk of contracting influenza, pneumonia, bronchitis and other respiratory diseases.

Soldiers were generally healthier than the average person, with fewer underlying conditions like asthma or heart disease. Civilian studies in Turkey found that people who are repeatedly exposed to tear gas are more likely to have chronic bronchitis or chest pain and cough that can last for weeks. It can also be related to miscarriages.

The effects worsen as people are repeatedly exposed to higher doses, Jordt said, but tear gas concentrations are difficult to measure during the chaotic protests, and many of those affected will be reluctant or fear seeking medical help.

Parikh, the Langone Health doctor, is particularly concerned about children in the protests. Your lungs and immune system are still developing, and tear gas could cause neurological problems or permanent damage to the skin or eyes if it is not washed quickly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, severe tear gas poisoning, particularly if the gas was released indoors, can blind or kill people from chemical burns and respiratory failure. Prisoners with respiratory conditions have died after inhaling tear gas in poorly ventilated areas. On Wednesday, an inmate at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center died after guards sprayed him with pepper spray, another type of tear gas that causes similar health effects as CS.

In a statement, the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons said the inmate, Jamel Floyd, was caught "breaking the window of the cell door with a metal object,quot; and "became increasingly damaging and potentially damaging to him and to others. " The medical staff "responded immediately to evaluate the inmate, discovered that Mr. Floyd was not responding, and instantly initiated life-saving measures." An investigation is ongoing.