Sydney's protest is now legal after the court grants an appeal; The protests could have 'devastating' impacts in health, an expert warns; Massive protests in Australia; Trump invokes the name of George Floyd in boast

New South Wales police released a press release saying the force was generally pleased with the behavior of the protesters.

Three people were arrested, including two men at the Sydney City Hall station after an alleged skirmish.

The couple, ages 15 and 23, are said to have been involved in an altercation when the 23-year-old allegedly became aggressive with police and was teased and arrested.

The third man, 51, was also arrested at the city hall station and later released.

"About 20,000 protesters showed up in Sydney today, and having just three arrested is a really positive result," said Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing.

"I also want to acknowledge the professionalism of the police officers involved in today's operations.