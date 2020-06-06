Sydney Black Lives Matter Protest Considered Legal by NSW Court of Appeals

The protest of & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; Sydney has been considered a legal assembly of people just moments before the rally officially started on the steps of the city's city hall.

Last night, the Supreme Court of New South Wales ruled because of COVID-19 public health orders, any gathering of crowds as part of the protest would be illegal.

Organizers of the rally brought the decision to the New South Wales Court of Appeals, which reversed the Supreme Court decision and declared the rally as an "authorized public assembly,quot;.

News of the decision was read aloud to thousands of protesters, causing a huge ovation from the crowd.

Despite the fact that the demonstration was considered legal, the organizers still urged protesters to practice social distancing, wear masks, and travel in groups of 10 or fewer.

The decision means that protesters cannot be arrested for blocking roads along the planned route from City Hall to Belmore Park.

The City Hall station in Sydney's financial district will be closed between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. due to Black Lives Matter protest.

Trains in the city will continue to operate, but none will stop at the City Hall station.