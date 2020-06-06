Suspect arrested for manslaughter on the fatal San Jose Hit-and-Run cycle route – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A 27-year-old San Jose man was arrested Friday in a Guadalupe River Trail cycling accident that left a 61-year-old man dead and a 59-year-old woman hospital injured, authorities said. .

San José police said Antonio Bolaños was detained online, which took Tom Fawcett's life from San José.

Bolaños was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries believed to have been sustained during the fatal collision. He will be admitted to the Santa Clara County Jail for serious crimes of hit-and-run and involuntary manslaughter after being medically discharged from the hospital.

According to police, the incident took place at approximately 4:56 p.m. on the Guadalupe River Trail, directly below the Tasman Bridge. Fawcett and his partner were traveling north on the popular bicycle route when the suspect allegedly hit them head-on.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Fawcett and his partner were transported to a local hospital where he died shortly thereafter. The woman was hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.

This was the 22nd San José traffic fatality and the second trail bike fatality of 2020.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Mike O & # 39; Brien of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654. People who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-STOP (7867). Individuals who provide information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction may be eligible for a Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers cash reward.