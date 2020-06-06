Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV +, Crave and Netflix [June 1 — 7]

Weekly, Reviews some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

This column generally focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave, and Netflix Canada, but other services such as Apple TV + and Disney + will be mentioned when relevant.

We will also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, that involve a notable Canadian cast or crew and / or are filmed in Canada.

Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic that makes movies hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we'll take note of the top movies that fall into this category when appropriate.

Amazon Prime Video

Under cover: Mediterranean (Season 5)

Chef Ben Robinson joins eight new crew members as they set a new course through the Greek islands.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 1, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Monday)

Gender: Docuseries

Execution time: N / A (each episode about 44 minutes)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: N / A

Stream Under cover: Mediterranean (Season 5) here. Please note that a Hayu subscription of $ 5.99 / month is required.

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription of $ 79 CAD / year.

The full list of movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV +

Dear … (Apple Original)

Documentalist R.J. Cutler’s (The war room) The latest work examines the impact that celebrities have had on their fans. Some of the featured people include media tycoon Oprah Winfrey, Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee, and playwright and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Apple TV + release date: June 5, 2020 (all episodes)

Gender: Docuseries

Execution time: 10 episodes (about 30 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: N / A

Stream Dear… here.

A subscription to Apple TV + costs $ 5.99 / month in Canada.

Find out what hit Apple TV + in the past few weeks here.

Cineplex store

In support of anti-racism protests against blacks around the world, Cineplex has made dozens of movies starring black characters for free in its digital store.

Some of the free offers include legal drama Just pity, animated movie of superheroes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versebiographical drama 12 years of slavery, comedy and horror movie Saltdrama movie The hate you give and dramatic cinema Waves.

See the full list here. Please note that you will need a free Cineplex account to view the movies free of charge.

Ask for

I can destroy you

After her drink has exploded, aspiring writer Arabella must question and rebuild her entire life.

I can destroy you stars Michaela Coel (Bubble gum), Aml Ameen (Sense8), Sarah Niles (Handsome people) and Natalie Walter (Jonathan Creek)

Crave / HBO Canada release date: June 7, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday night)

Gender: Drama

Execution time: 12 episodes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92 percent (based on 13 reviews)

Stream I can destroy you here. Please note that a $ 19.98 / mo Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Killing Eve (Season 3)

After the events of season 2, Eve and Villanelle have moved on, until personal circumstances bring them back together.

Killing Eva is based on Luke Jennings " Villanelle series of novels and starring Sandra Oh from Ottawa (Grey's Anatomy) and Jodie Comer (My crazy fat diary)

Original TV broadcast: April to May 2020 ()

Gender: Spy Thriller

Execution time: Eight episodes (about 43 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79 percent (based on 48 reviews)

Stream Killing Eva (Season 3) here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Season 5)

A new group of promising drag queens compete for the chance to win $ 100,000 and enter the RuPaul Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Crave release date: June 5, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Gender: Reality

Execution time: N / A (about one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: N / A

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars (Season 5) here.

Yvonne Orji: Mom, I did it!

Unsafe Star Yvonne Orji celebrates and mocks her Nigerian-American upbringing and pre-med journey to comedy.

Crave release date: June 6, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET

Gender: Comedy

Execution time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: N / A

Stream Yvonne Orji: Mom, I did it! here. Please note that a $ 19.98 / mo Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

A standard Crave subscription costs $ 9.99 / month, with Starz it costs another $ 5.99 / month and HBO $ 9.99 / month additional.

The full list of movies and shows coming to Crave this month can be found here.

Netflix

The Fast & Furious series (1-7)

The first seven entries in the box office hit Fast and Furious The franchise is now airing on Netflix. This could help satiate your testosterone cravings, especially since Fast and furious 9 It was originally supposed to have been launched two weeks ago, but has been delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is FAMILY: The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7, all arriving on June 3 – Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) May 19, 2020

The eighth movie The fate of the furious, was already on Netflix Canada, which means that all the main installments of the series are available in one place. However, it is important to note that the spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw airs on Crave.

Review the Fast and Furious movies here.

Fuller House (Season 5) (Netflix Original)

The second half of the final season of Fuller House is now streaming on Netflix.

At Full house The sequel's swan song, Tanners Prepare for a Triple Wedding.

Fuller House was created by Jeff Franklin (Full house) and returning features Full house starring Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and more.

Netflix Canada release date: June 2, 2020

Gender: Comedy

Execution time: Eight episodes (25 to 35 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: N / A

Stream Fuller House (Season 5) here.

Hannibal (complete series)

The three seasons of NBC's favorite cult Hannibal The series are now airing on Netflix. Hannibal he follows the incumbent psychiatrist as he works with FBI special investigator Will Graham, who will eventually become his greatest enemy.

Based on Thomas Harris " Red Dragon novel, Hannibal was created by Bryan Fuller (American gods) and stars in Hugh Dancy (The way), Mads Mikkelsen (Royal Casino), Caroline Dhavernas from Montreal (Mary kills people), North Bay, Scott Thompson, Ontario (The Larry Sanders to show), Aaron Abrams of Toronto (Flash of geniusLaurence Fishburne (Matrix trilogy) and Gillian Anderson (X files)

It's worth noting that much of the series was shot in Toronto.

Original TV broadcast: April 2013 to August 2015 (NBC / City TV)

Netflix Canada release date: June 5, 2020

Gender: Psychological thriller

Execution time: 39 episodes (43 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92 percent (average of the three seasons)

Broadcast all episodes of Hannibal here.

Queer Eye (Season 5) (Netflix Original)

The Fab Five head to Philadelphia to give a makeover to new everyday heroes, including a DJ and dog groomer.

The series stars Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski of Montreal himself.

Netflix Canada release date: June 5, 2020

Gender: Reality

Execution time: 10 episodes (47 to 51 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: N / A

Stream Weird eye (Season 5) here.

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Original)

This documentary explores the success of American Indians in the largest spelling bee in the US. USA From the perspective of four contestants.

Netflix Canada release date: June 3, 2020

Gender: Reality

Execution time: 1 hour, 23 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90 percent (based on 10 reviews)

Stream Spelling the dream here.

13 Reasons Why (Season 4) (Netflix Original)

In the fourth and final season of Netflix's controversial teen drama series, Clay and his friends must deal with past secrets that come to light, all as they prepare for their graduation.

13 reasons why It was adapted by Brian Yorkey's 2007 Jay Asher novel of the same name (The Wedding Banquet) and presents a cast that includes Dylan Minette (Not breathe), Christian Navarro (Can you forgive me?), Alisha Boe (Days of our lives), Brandon Flynn (Brain death)

Netflix Canada release date: June 5, 2020

Gender: Teen drama

Execution time: 10 episodes (57 to 99 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: N / A

Stream 13 reasons why (Season 4) here.

A "Basic,quot; Netflix subscription costs $ 9.99 / month, a "Standard,quot; subscription (HD compatible) costs $ 13.99 / month and a "Premium,quot; membership is priced at $ 16.99 / month (4K compatible).

The full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What do you plan to broadcast this week? Let us know in the comments.

See last week's Streaming in Canada column here.

Image credit: Netflix