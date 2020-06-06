Stassi Schroeder loses sponsors after making racist comments about Faith Stowers

Instagram

Talking to the & # 39; Floribama Shore & # 39; star Candace Rice, Faith says her co-stars in & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Stassi and Kristen try to get the police to investigate her for drugging men and stealing watches.

Up News Info –

Stassi Schroeder landed in hot water on the comments he made about "Vanderpump Rules"cast member Faith stowers back in 2018. Faith exposed Stassi and Kristen Doute in an Instagram Live chat, alleging that they tried to call the police for her.

Speaking to "Floribama coast"star Candace riceFaith said Stassi and Kristen tried to get the police to investigate her for drugging men and stealing watches. "There was this article in the Daily Mail where there was an African American woman," he shared. "It was a strange photo, so it looked very clear and I had these different and strange tattoos. I think this woman was stealing from people."

Faith added: "And they called the police and said it was me. It's like a true story. I heard this from, actually, Stassi during an interview."

That interview was the one Stassi did with PEOPLE in 2018. During the interview, she recalled that she and Kristen called the police after they noticed the similarity between Faith's hair and tattoos with the girl's in the security video.

"We're like, we just solved a damn crime. We started calling the police. The police don't give a fucking shit," Stassi said in the now-deleted episode. Meanwhile, Kristen turned to Twitter to provide "proof," writing, "Hi tweets, doesn't this former bomb thief sound familiar? Someone put her on mtv and gave her a platform for the press. She didn't want to go there. but I'm going there. "

Stassi received a backlash after Faith's claims and the controversy also cost her a few sponsor concerts. Buzzy razor brand Billie revealed to page six that the company "ends all our partnerships with anyone who does not support the fight against racism."

Another brand that sponsors Stassi, Ritual, a vitamin hip business, also abandoned it after the controversy. "We were unaware of his actions and realize that it is unacceptable and part of our responsibility. We have ended our partnership with Stassi and are committed to doing more thorough diligence on all of our brand partners going forward," said one spokesperson in a statement. statement "We are against inequality and racial injustice and in no case will we be waiting and promoting associations that reflect otherwise."

Representatives for Stassi and Kristen have yet to comment on the matter.