Stassi Schroeder loses brand deals after Faith Stowers reveals how she treated her after Vanderpum rules

Years later, Faith Stowers is finally receiving the proper attention it should have received due to the #amplifyblackvoices movement alongside the Black Lives Matter movement that has resurfaced once again after the murder of George Floyd. Faith spoke about the unfair treatment she received both inside and outside the Vanderpump Rules and now Stassi Schroeder is paying for her crimes.

If you didn't already know, Faith was in the midst of a scandal with resident bad boy Jax Taylor. The two connected while he was on and off again with Brittany Cartwright, but we could only hear Jax and others tell the story.

Stowers always wondered why she wasn't given the chance to have a confessional when she was at the center of the drama and why she was treated as the bad guy when she wasn't the one in a relationship.

To make matters worse, the harassment continued outside of the show.

Stassi and Kristen Doute called the police to falsely accuse her of being a thief, made fun of her having to sleep in a car, and constantly insulted her.

In a revived podcast, Schroeder was heard bragging about how the regular police wouldn't take the case.

Stowers, who was honorably discharged, said he was escalated to the military police.

‘It bothered me that they tried all the routes. It bothers me that people get angry, but I did not understand why I was getting so hot and the man was not, who is still filming and continues doing what he normally does. "

This comes after Stassi and Kristen published about Black Lives Matter.

Faith explained, "I've been getting a lot of messages because a lot of them are now yelling Black Lives Matter and it's like. I know they definitely don't care about black people like that. There are some of them who are, but there are a lot of them who don't really like them. It does matter. It's kind of weird that Black Lives Matter is yelling when they do. "

It turns out that the Pump Rules star now faces consequences for her past misdeeds.

The Billie brand of shaving and ritual vitamins have stopped sponsoring her. Both gave separate statements about the termination of his association with her.

Hopefully, this is a teaching moment for Stassi, who is now facing the consequences of her dangerous actions.



