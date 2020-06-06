Stars arrested while protesting

Often times, these celebrities are overly passionate in fighting for the causes they believe in to the point of experiencing a confrontation with the law while protesting and handcuffed on the spot.

Celebrities often gave them all to fight for the causes they support. They did not hesitate to stand alongside others to protest and even took them to the front line to advocate on the issues they are passionate about, including the most recent Supreme Court nominations, climate change, and Black Lives Matter movement, which came to following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Take a look at the list of some stars who were arrested while protesting various causes.

1. Jane Fonda WENN Actress and climate change activist. Jane Fonda no stranger to being arrested while protesting. Even after being arrested on the steps of the United States Capitol on October 11, 2019, the 81-year-old actress claimed at the time that she planned to protest the next 14 Friday. "I'm going to take my body, which is a little famous and popular right now because of the series [Netflix] [& # 39;Grace and Frankie& # 39;] and I'm going to D.C. and I'm going to have a rally every Friday, "he told The Washington Post." It will be called & # 39; Fire Drill Friday & # 39 ;. And we are going to participate in civil disobedience and we are going to be arrested every Friday. "

2. Amy Schumer WENN / Attaches Being pregnant didn't stop Amy Schumer joined a protest for the cause he believes in. The comedian and actress was among those who marched against Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination in October 2018. She had a "We Believe in Anita Hill" sign and was wearing a green top with the words "This Today, Then #ERA" inscribed on the back. In a video taken at the event, Amy firmly said "Yes" to a police officer who asked if she wanted to be arrested. The "I feel pretty"The star was fined $ 50 for the misdemeanor.

3. Steve-O Instagram Steve-O He was arrested after climbing a 100-foot construction crane in protest against SeaWorld in Los Angeles in 2015. Documenting the entire protest on Facebook's live broadcast, the "Donkey"Star was holding an inflatable Shamu and a sign saying" SeaWorld Sucks. "As if that were not enough, he also fired fireworks at the top of the crane. That led to him being arrested and charged with two misdemeanors. Joking on the live stream, Steve-O said, "Does anyone want to get me out of jail?" MTV's personality reportedly served only eight hours of his 30-day prison sentence before being released.

4. Jake Paul Instagram YouTube personality Jake Paul He was among the stars who joined the protesters for the Black Lives Matter movement in Arizona following the death of George Floyd. However, things apparently went haywire as the 23-year-old was arrested, reportedly after images captured him entering the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall illegally. Despite his refusal, the Scottsdale Police Department confirmed in a tweet that "Jake Paul was present and remained inside after an illegal assembly was declared and has been charged with unlawful rape and illegal assembly" in the Dec. 30 riots. may. Apparently to clarify the matter, Jake responded to the report, "Give me my charges and let's turn our attention to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter."

5. Shailene Woodley WENN Shailene Woodley She was arrested when she participated in a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, an underground pipeline that crosses four states, in North Dakota in October 2016. The "Big Little Lies"Star was arrested for alleged criminal trespassing while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Reserve. She and her fellow protesters believed that the pipeline would destroy sacred land for Native Americans. Addressing the cause in an op-ed for Time in the same month of the year, he wrote: "Whatever your cause. Whatever your passion. What interests you most … none of your hard-minded efforts or opinions when the planet and the people you fight for have nothing to show. "

6. George Clooney WENN / Euan Cherry George Clooney He was also one of those stars who ran into trouble with the law while protesting. Along with his father Nick Clooney, the actor was arrested when he joined others in a protest outside the Sudanese embassy in Washington, DC in 2012, when they were trying to draw attention to the country's president causing a crisis with his aid blockade. humanitarian. "They were protesting violence by the Sudanese government against its own innocent men, women and children," a representative of the actor / director said in a statement. "They demanded that they allow humanitarian aid to the country before it becomes the world's largest humanitarian crisis."

7. Emily Ratajkowski WENN Emily RatajkowskiThe violation of the law occurred when she protested against Brett Kavanaugh, a Supreme Court nominee, along with Schumer and more than 300 people in 2018. In addressing her arrest, the model shared on Instagram along with a photo of her proudly holding & # 39 Respects the female existence or expectation The sign of our Resistance, "Today I was arrested in protest of the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault." "Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh's confirmation as a judge on the United States Supreme Court is a message to women in this country that they don't matter. I demand a government that acknowledge, respect and support women as much as men, "Emily continued, writing who was charged a $ 50 fine for the misdemeanor.

8. Cynthia Nixon WENN / Joseph Marzullo Cynthia Nixon He did his part in the fight for better funding for public schools. The "Sex and the city"Star and the other protesters were arrested outside New York City City Hall while campaigning to improve funding for public schools in 2002. Explaining the protest, the former candidate for governor of New York told the New York Times in 2013: "We marched, sat down, and blocked the entrance. The police politely asked us to move, and we refused. The police were arrested." they go and put us in. "

9. Woody Harrelson WENN Woody Harrelson he did not regret having been arrested in 1996. The "Now you see Me"The actor was arrested after climbing the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, while protesting against logging to save a 60,000-acre redwood forest in Northern California. In defense of his action, Woody shared: "I will take all the heat thrown at me in my direction. What we did was correct." He continued: "I spend a lot of time in Los Angeles, where you cannot breathe or swim in the water. We are fighting against that. We are fighting for a sustainable industry that does not destroy the environment."

10. Cole Sprouse WENN Jake Paul was not the only celebrity who was arrested while fighting for justice for blacks in the wake of George Floyd's death. "Riverdale"star Cole Sprouse revealed on Instagram that he was arrested for protesting peacefully on May 31 in Santa Monica, California. He reached social media on June 1 to confirm reports that he was detained by police for "showing solidarity" with the activists. "I was detained when I joined in solidarity, as were many of the latest vanguard within Santa Monica. They gave us the option to leave and we were informed that if we did not withdraw, we would be arrested. When many turned to leave, we found another line of Police officers blocking our route, at that moment, began to tie us up. It must be said that as a heterosexual white man and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my arrest are nothing compared to others within the movement, "he continued detailing.

11. Joaquin Phoenix WENN Jane Fonda's climate change protests do not stop after she was arrested multiple times. In January, Joaquin Phoenix He joined his "Fire Drill Friday" protest to fight for the cause. He was among the celebrities who faced arrest while joining Jane's crusades, including Ted Danson, Catherine Keener, Rosanna Arquette and June Diane Raphael. At the DC protest, Joaquín allegedly called up the meat and dairy industries for their role in the climate crisis. "Sometimes it costs me a lot what I can do. There are things I can't avoid. I flew here … But one thing I can do is change my eating habits, and I just want to urge everyone to join me now you too, Jane, "he said in his speech. The "jester"Star was released on the site.

12. Jaime King WENN / Avalon Jaime King He joined the list of celebrities arrested during the protests over the death of George Floyd. Lemon Breeland from "Dixie's Deer"She revealed on Twitter that she was" arrested for a peaceful protest "outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in Hancock Park to demand the reduction of the LAPD fund. In a follow-up tweet, Jaime shared that she and other arrested people were mistreated by the police. "She is currently on the bus for more than 4 hours. She took us from precinct 77 to San Pedro," she tweeted, before affirming that she and the other detained women "do not have access to vital medications, toilets, bleeding through their pants". laughing at us. "