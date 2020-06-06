Spike Lee shares one thing he finds most encouraging amid Black Lives Matter protests

Like other celebrities in the entertainment industry, Spike Lee, the 63-year-old director, is upset by the death of George Floyd while in police custody, in addition to subsequent protests regarding police brutality.

During a recent conversation with Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight, in the midst of promoting her new movie, Give 5 BloodsSpike Lee shared his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter protests. He says that what is happening in the world now is completely different from anything else he has seen before.

Lee says the country of the United States of America is "in crisis right now." The director affirms that he is taking everything "day by day,quot;. The director went on to say that one of the best things he's seen so far is all of his "white brothers and sisters."

Spike Lee says the number of white people involved in the protests has given him a lot of "hope." According to Lee, the United States of America has not seen people in solidarity in this way since the 1960s, and it has given them many positive feelings.

Regarding his new movie, Spike Lee says his latest movie is about how trauma affects people much later in life. Lee claimed that black Americans still live with the "post-slavery syndrome."

As noted above, Spike Lee is just one of the many figures in the entertainment world who have voiced strong opinions on what is happening in the United States right now. Earlier this week, Beyonce also shared her opinion on the arrest of additional officers in the death of George Floyd.

Additionally, celebrities like Lil Nas X have commented on media figures like Tucker Carlson, who says that celebrities are inadvertently promoting riots by funding various organizations and activist groups, especially those including themselves who have been jailed.

Lil 'Nas X turned to her social media to accuse Tucker Carlson of "lying" to millions of people across the country.



