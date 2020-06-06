Spanish porn star Nacho Vidal charged after photographer dies of poison

A Spanish porn star was arrested after a photographer died inhaling the venom of an endangered American toad in a "mystical ritual."

Nacho Vidal, 46, and two others were detained last Friday for the death, and Vidal was charged on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter after an 11-month investigation.

The ritual allegedly took place at the porn actor's house near the city of Valencia last July.

The photographer, known as José Luis Abad by local media, used a pipe to inhale the toxic gases from the toad.

Nacho vidal (Getty)

The toad uses the toxin to defend itself against predators in Mexico and the southwestern states of the United States.

An attorney for Mr. Vidal said his client "considers himself innocent."

The researchers discovered that toad rituals were performed due to its supposed medicinal benefits.

However, a police statement saying that the "seemingly harmless ancestral ritual,quot; posed a "serious health risk."

Colorado River Toad (lat. Bufo alvarius). (Photo by Daniel Bockwoldt / image alliance via Getty Images) (Getty)

Vidal's lawyer, Daniel Salvador, said the photographer had previously tested the substance and wanted to try again in a "comfortable,quot; environment.

Salvador said his client was "very upset about this person's death."