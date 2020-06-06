SpaceX opens the era of amateur astronauts, cosmic movie sets

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.SpaceX's first astronaut launch is the largest and most visible opening shot to date in NASA's grand plan to commercialize Earth's backyard.

Amateur astronauts, private space stations, flying factories, out-of-this-world movie sets – this is the future that the space agency strives to shape as it drifts away from low Earth orbit and targets the moon and Mars.

It does not reach the fantasized heights of George Jetson and Iron Man, but it still promises many emotions.

"I am still waiting for my personal jetpack. But the future is incredibly exciting," said NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren the day before SpaceX's historic takeoff.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, who will test the Boeing space capsule next year, imagines scientists, doctors, poets and reporters lining up for rocket trips.

"I see this as a real possibility," he said. "You're going to see the low Earth orbit open up."

The path to get there has never been more crowded, with Elon Musk's SpaceX company leading the pack.

A week ago, SpaceX became the first private company to send people into orbit, something accomplished by just three countries in nearly 60 years. The flight to the International Space Station returned astronaut launches to the US. USA After nine long years.

"Hopefully this is the first step on a journey to a civilization on Mars," an emotional Musk told reporters after takeoff.

Closer in time and space is SpaceX's involvement in a plan to launch Tom Cruise to the space station to shoot a movie in another year or so. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine accepts the idea. He wants NASA to be just one of many customers in this new era of space travel, where private companies own and fly their own spaceships and sell empty seats.

"Sort of a changing of the guard on how we're going to do human spaceflight in the future," said Mike Suffredini, a former program manager for the NASA station that now runs Houston's Axiom Space company.

Axiom partnered with SpaceX to launch three clients to the space station in the fall of 2021. An experienced astronaut will accompany them, serving as the commander's tour guide. Two private flights a year are planned, using fully automatic pods belonging to SpaceX or Boeing, the two commercial providers for NASA's crew.

The ticket price, which includes 15 weeks of training and more than a week on the space station, is approximately $ 55 million. In addition to the three registered, others have expressed great interest, Suffredini said.

Since the successful launch last weekend, "everyone is beginning to wonder where their place in line is," Suffredini told The Associated Press on Thursday. "That's a really cool position to be in now."

Space Adventures Inc. of Vienna, Virginia has also partnered with SpaceX. Planned for the end of next year, this five-day or so mission would skip the space station and instead orbit two to three times as high for wider views of Earth. The cost: about $ 35 million. It is also announcing trips to the space station via Boeing Starliner and Russian Soyuz capsules.

Jeff Bezos' blue origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic are taking it slower and lower on tourist flights. These up and down space flights will last minutes, not days, and cost much less. Hundreds already have reservations with Virgin Galactic.

Branson is the only one of three billionaires that plans to launch before raising customers to $ 250,000 each. His winged rocket is designed to fall from a custom aircraft that flies over New Mexico.

Blue Origin customers will launch on rockets from West Texas; The capsules have wall-to-ceiling windows, the largest ever built for a spaceship.

It is not just rocket travel that makes companies salivate.

Starting in 2024, Axiom plans to build its own addition to the 260-mile-high (420-kilometer-high) outpost to accommodate its private astronauts. The segment would then separate and become its own free-flying abode.

Space Adventures is marketing flights to the moon, not to land, but to buzz on the Russian spacecraft.

The moon, considered the testing ground for Mars' final destination, is where it is these days. NASA is pushing for astronauts to return to the lunar surface by 2024 and establish a permanent base there.

Musk's company recently won contracts to transport cargo to the moon and develop a lunar lander for astronauts.

But Musk's biggest draw is Mars. That's why he founded SpaceX 18 years ago, and why he keeps pressing on the space envelope.

"I cannot emphasize this enough. This is what we should do. We must make the sustainable life of multiple planets. It is not a planet excluding another, but rather extending life beyond Earth, "Musk said after the launch last weekend.

"I ask the public to support this goal," he added, gesturing to NASA television cameras.

To fulfill that vision, SpaceX is using its own money to develop a massive, bullet-shaped steel spacecraft called Starship in lower Texas. The prototypes have been repeatedly broken and exploded on the test rig, most recently on the eve of the company's astronaut flight from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

NASA's Bridenstine said space is currently a $ 400 billion market, including satellites. Opening the space flight to paying customers, he said, could expand the market to $ 1 trillion.

The goal is to reduce launch costs and increase innovation, attracting more people and more business. According to NASA's count, 576 people have flown into space, and only a few rich people pay their own bill.

The world's first space tourist, California businessman Dennis Tito, paid the Russians about $ 20 million to fly to the space station in 2001, contrary to NASA's wishes. Canadian Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte disbursed $ 35 million for a Russian ticket in 2009. Space Adventures arranged both deals.

"It really is the billionaire boy's club," former space shuttle astronaut Leland Melvin said during the launch broadcast last Saturday. Once prices drop, he would consider returning to space, but not without his dogs.

"They are ready to go, they need SpaceX suits for them," he said.

Once the lunar foundations are established, the next step will be Mars in the 2030s, according to Bridenstine.

That's the kind of thing that inspires the next Elon Musk, the next Jeff Bezos, the next Sir Richard Branson. And that's what we have to go back to as an agency, "he said.

SpaceX has yet to safely bring NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to Earth this summer in their Dragon capsule. But the company is already looking toward the next team of astronauts. Crew mission director Benji Reed briefly tested this future while concluding a conversation with the astronauts on Monday.

"Thanks for flying SpaceX," he said.

