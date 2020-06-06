Southern California Amazon distribution warehouse destroyed in Friday morning fire – Up News Info San Francisco

REDLANDS (Up News Info / AP) – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire early Friday that destroyed a distribution facility in Southern California that was used to ship items to Amazon customers. Authorities said employees left and there were no reports of injuries.

Half a dozen fire departments couldn't stop flames from destroying the sprawling structure in Redlands, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. The nearby interstate 10 highway was temporarily closed when flames shot up into the air.

"All I could hear was that my supervisors were yelling," shooting, "and,quot; leaving the building as fast as they could, "employee Aquila Canteen told Up News Info LA." And I could see people dispersing. "

There were about 40 employees inside when the fire broke out.

"In 15 minutes, the entire back of the building collapsed and exploded," said Canteen.

In a statement to Up News Info LA, Amazon said the warehouse is operated by an outside company called Kuehne & Nagel, which specifically helps Amazon ship very large items like mattresses.

"We are pleased that everyone is safe and appreciative of the efforts of local firefighters and the first to respond," Amazon wrote. "This site was operated by a third party and we will support them throughout this process."

The fire was brought under control at 11 a.m., but teams with Redlands and San Bernardino County firefighters remained on the scene, appeasing the hot spots.

Fire Chief Jim Topoleski said investigators will analyze how such a large fire occurred in a modern building with the latest in fire protection systems.

The region has many huge e-commerce warehouses and distribution facilities.

