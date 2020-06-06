Solano County quail fire forces 100 threatened structures to evacuate north of Vacaville – Up News Info San Francisco

SOLANO COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – Cal Fire units are at the scene of a rapidly growing wildfire north of Vacaville that has grown to 150 acres and is forcing evacuations on Quail Canyon Road, according to fire officials.

Cal Fire first tweeted about the wildfire in the 8000 block of Quail Canyon Road north of Vacaville in Solano County, shortly before 5 p.m. The so-called Quail Fire is currently 150 acres and is 0% contained.

Currently 100 structures are being threatened by the fire. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Quail Canyon Road from Pleasants Valley Road to Hwy 128.

#QuailFire UPDATE – Fire is currently 150 acres, evacuations are in progress, 100 structures are threatened, Pleasants Valley Road is closed. #CALFIRE #CALFIRELNU – CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 7, 2020

Pleasants Road is currently closed. Up News Info SF is monitoring this developing story and will provide additional information as it becomes available.