Snoop Dogg will vote for the first time in the 2020 elections

The rapper will use his voice for the first time in the upcoming presidential election because he thought he couldn't vote due to his criminal record.

Snoop dogg will exercise their right to vote for the first time this year 2020.

The rapper revealed in an interview with The Real 92.3 that he had never voted before because he thought criminals of the past were ineligible to do so.

"For many years they brainwashed me thinking you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record," he shared, the gossip column on page six of the New York Post reported.

However, the "Drop It Like It & # 39; s Hot" star added that this November is going to change that and promised to cast his vote for anyone other than the current president. Donald trump.

"Definitely, because we have to make a difference. I can't talk about it and not talk about it," he said. "I can't tell you to do it, so don't do it. Everyone knows I'm on the front lines. I'm not going to tell you to do something I didn't do."

On Friday, Joe Biden He formally won the Democratic Party nomination to face Donald Trump in the November presidential election, as he announced on Twitter: "Friends, tonight we ensure the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination."

"I will spend every day fighting to win your vote so that together we can win the battle for the soul of this nation."