Snoop Dogg will go to the polls for the first time in November

Snoop Dogg has been a vocal critic of President Trump since he took office in January 2017, and is so unhappy with POTUS that the 48-year-old man has decided it's time to register to vote and head to the polls in November. .

During a recent appearance at Real 92.3 Big boy neighborhoodThe rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., explained that after he was convicted of drug and gun crimes in 1990 and 2007, he did not believe he was allowed to vote.

A short and timely message from #Snoop Dog that encapsulates the feelings of many, including most #UNITED STATES: "I have never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma will come out and vote because I can't bear to see this punk in office for another year,quot; https://t.co/zTbeObbisU – Bonnie Greer (@ Bonn1eGreer) June 6, 2020

"For many years they brainwashed me thinking you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record," said Snoop. "I didn't know. My registration has been removed, so now I can vote."

Snoop says he will "definitely,quot; vote in the November 2020 presidential election because "we have to make a difference." Fall is like it's hot the rapper said he can't talk about it and not talk about it.

"I can't tell you to do it, so you're not going to do it. Everyone knows I'm on the front lines. I'm not going to tell you to do something I didn't do," Snoop said. "If I tell you to do something, I already have."

The rapper said he has not voted a day in his life, but this year he will go out and vote because "he cannot bear to see this punk in office for another year."

In addition to urging people to vote, Snoop Dogg also wants to "lead by example,quot; during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reminded people to stay home, and says he has spent his time in isolation by staying busy and staying active.

#SnoopDogg He admits in an interview with 92.3 Big Boy Radio that he has never voted, but will surely vote in the November 2020 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/Lw54harIds – Entertainment Scoop (@EntScoop) June 6, 2020

Snoop admits that he is human and that he has good days and bad days. But he's more locked up, so he likes to walk around and walk in circles, watch things on TV, and play video games.

Ad

The presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many states are struggling to accommodate an increase in vote by mail. However, time is running out, and some are concerned that there may be numerous problems in counting postal votes in a timely manner, leading to the possibility that the election results may be questioned.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0