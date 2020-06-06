Snoop Dogg says he "can't bear to see this punk,quot; Donald Trump "in the office for another year." He promises to vote for the first time in his life!

The rapper revealed that he never once voted before! However, in light of America's new fight against racial inequality, Snoop Dogg not only criticized the current POTUS for how he reacted to the protests, but also promised that this year he is definitely using his right to vote!

It seems that Snoop is sick and tired of the situation in the United States, so he is finally ready to contribute to the change, hopefully positive, that a new president will bring.

The murder of George Floyd has highlighted, perhaps more than ever, how prevalent racism still is in the United States and the rapper is unhappy with the way Donald Trump has handled the protests that followed.

That said, with a new voting season approaching in November, Snoop is determined to make his voice count and help choose the right person to lead the country.

While on the 92.3 Big Boy radio where he talked about George Floyd's tragic death, Snoop also admitted that he was not a huge Trump fan, but also that he had never voted before!

"I have never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma will come out and vote because I can't bear to see this punk in office for another year," he said during the radio interview.

As for the reason why he had never used his right to vote before, the rapper revealed that he had been "brainwashed,quot; by believing that he could not legally do so due to a criminal record.

"For many years they brainwashed me thinking you couldn't vote,quot; because you had a criminal record. My registration has been removed, so I can vote now, "he shared.

Ad

He also encouraged listeners to cast their votes, saying "if you don't cast your vote, someone will vote for you." Because we have to make a difference. I can't talk about it and not be. I can't tell you to do it and then don't do it. Everyone knows that I am a front-line player. I'm not going to tell you to do something I didn't do. "



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0