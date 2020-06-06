Small Google Messages beta update adds full-width search bar

Google Messages is getting another little update. This time, the change adds a search bar at the top of the app, replacing the old "Messages,quot; title and the search button.
The search bar aligns messages with many other Google applications. It stretches across the top of the app and contains the app's name, just like Photos, Gmail, Drive, and Keep. Like those apps, Messages presents an animation in the title bar that displays the app title first before moving on to the text that says "Search for images and videos."
Functionally, it seems that nothing is significantly different. Instead of tapping a magnifying glass to search, users can now tap the search box. Search still produces contacts, messages, photos, and videos.
Android Police reports that the new search bar is being implemented as part of the beta version of Messages in version 6.2. However, chances are you also have a server side component. I tried multiple devices with version 6.2 beta but only one had the new search bar.
If you want to join the beta version and try the change yourself, it's easy to sign up for the beta version of Messages through the Play Store. Just head to the message store page and scroll down to the beta section. It should be as simple as tapping the "sign up,quot; option and waiting for the Play Store to ship the latest beta update for your phone.
Alternatively, you can try downloading a beta APK from a third party source, if you know and are comfortable with the risks involved. However, since there appears to be a server-side component for the update, you may not get the new search bar even if you install the 6.2 beta app.
Source: Android Police