Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketry

Shah Rukh Khan has been on a break from the movies for over a year and a half. His last release was Zero in 2018 and he is now preparing to impress his fans with his presence on the big screen once again. Shah Rukh will be seen soon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, where he plays a short role for the one he filmed last year. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in crucial parts. But now, the latest reports claim that Brahmastra is not the only film SRK shot last year. Apparently, he also has a cameo in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. A source told a prominent newspaper: “Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and did not believe in anyone, but he meets the requirements. They are not ordinary cameos either, but they are an integral part of the plot and carry the narrative forward. "

He added: "In Rocketry, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist's journey in retrospect." We are very excited to hear this news, what about you?