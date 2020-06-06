Severe storms could bring hail and damaging winds Saturday – Up News Info

Colorado residents can expect to see storms on Saturday that bring large hail and damaging winds as they move through the state, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The storms, which could also have damaging winds and lightning, are expected to hit the high country in the late morning, and move eastward, reaching the plains in the late afternoon or evening, tweeted the National Weather Service.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible today. The main threats include damaging winds, large hail and dangerous lightning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/DqxPpTanM6 – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 6, 2020

While storms are expected to spread across the state on Saturday, conditions are expected to be warm, dry and windy. As a result, much of eastern Colorado is under elevated or critical fire conditions.