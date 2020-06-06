Serena Williams mourns her husband Alexis Ohanian after resigning from Reddit and encouraging the company to replace him with a black candidate – "So proud!"

As you may have heard, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, decided to leave the company. Not only that, but he also expressed hope that he will be replaced with a black candidate amid protests for racial equality that are taking place around the world.

With that said, his wife, tennis champion Serena Williams, opened up about her gesture and expressed how proud she is of her husband.

The famous sportswoman turned to her Twitter account after the resignation announcement to talk about Alexis, with whom she also shares her adorable daughter, Alexis Olympia, 2!

‘Having diverse points of view on any board is important. Very proud of you Alexis. I know Olympia will be too, "Serena wrote in her post, noting that her daughter will also be impressed in the future when she can better understand the situation.

The entrepreneur who co-founded the site more than a decade ago shared the news that he would resign on June 5 and wrote: ‘I cofounded (Reddit) 15 years ago to help people find a community and a sense of belonging. The right thing was done a long time ago. I am doing this for myself, my family and my country. I say this as a father who really needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks, "What did you do?"

He went on to announce that: & # 39; I resigned as a Reddit board member, urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and will use future earnings on my Reddit actions to serve the black community. , primarily to curb racial hatred, and I'm starting with a $ 1 million pledge to (Colin Kaepernick & # 39; s) (Know Your Rights).

Ad

This comes after a huge outrage across the country over the mindless murder of George Floyd, an American black man killed by a police officer in broad daylight.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

4 4