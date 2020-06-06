Scientists funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative urge Facebook CEO to curb disinformation

More than 140 scientists receiving funds from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Saturday urging him to better enforce the social media platform's policies against incendiary language, The Washington Post reported. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) is the philanthropic organization founded by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan in 2015, which focuses on using technology to solve social challenges, including criminal justice reform. It is a separate entity from Facebook.

Scientists said in the letter that allowing President Trump to use Facebook "to spread both misinformation and inflammatory statements,quot; was not only a violation of Facebook's policies, but "directly antithetical,quot; to CZI's goal of building a "more future inclusive, fair and healthy for everyone. "

"We were puzzled to see that Facebook has not followed its own policies regarding President Trump," the letter says. "For example, your statement,quot; when the looting begins, the shooting begins "is a clear statement of incitement to violence."

The scientists who signed the letter include professors from Stanford, Harvard and a Nobel Prize, among others.

Zuckerberg said on May 29 that Facebook would take no action against Trump's "looting,quot; post, even after Twitter tagged a similar post to "glorify violence." Zuckerberg acknowledged that people were "upset,quot; by the decision, "but our position is that we must allow for the greatest possible expression unless it causes an imminent risk of damage or specific dangers set out in clear policy."

That decision prompted Facebook employees to go on a virtual strike in protest, and Zuckerberg said Friday night that Facebook would "revise,quot; its policies on speech promoting violence.

A spokesperson for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative reiterated in an email to The edge CZI is separate from Facebook, with separate offices and a separate mission. "We are grateful for our staff, partners and beneficiaries in this work and we respect their right to express their opinions, including in Facebook's policies," the spokesperson said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

UPDATE: June 6, 5:59 p.m. ET: Added statement from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.