Santa Ana Imposes Curfew After Day of Peaceful Protests in Orange County – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – At 10 pm. The curfew has been imposed in Santa Ana, after peaceful protests across Orange County that drew thousands.

A protest, which drew about 700 people, walked to Memorial Park, where they listened to speakers and demanded justice for George Floyd.

Around 8 p.m., a small crowd had gathered at the intersection of 17th St. and Bristol St., on the corner of the Santa Ana College campus. The group is expected to grow significantly, leading some companies in the area to close their windows in anticipation of any looting.

