San Francisco Offers "Emerging,quot; COVID-19 Evidence for Protesters – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Health officials across the country fear that recent protests against police brutality will lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In San Francisco, the city established an emerging test site in the parking lot of Santa Maria Cathedral, Cathedral Hill. The trial is free, but people must make an appointment online at http://projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19

San Francisco health officials said people who have attended a protest or are planning to attend one should be tested.

UCSF epidemiologist George Rutherford said it is difficult to prevent transmission of the virus when thousands of protesters gather in confined spaces.

"As you're screaming, you're screaming, if you're infected, you can put more viral particles in the air." And then the latest is tear gas and pepper spray which have thankfully not been widely used here. People cough, cry … you will touch your eyes, "said Dr. Rutherford.

At a rally and march in the San Francisco Mission District on Saturday afternoon, all protesters wore masks, but admitted that it was impossible to keep six feet away from others.

"I think it is a danger," said protester Bruce Neuburger. "Here is a time when we can change things, is it worth the risk? And I say yes, it is worth the risk."

San Francisco health officials encourage protesters to get tested, even if they don't show any signs of infection.

A volunteer at the test site said a few hundred people had already signed up for appointments this weekend.

"This terrible disease is disproportionately affecting people of color," said Affan Khokhar, who attended the recent protests and received the test on Saturday. "It feels contradictory to make the protest and not be proven either."

None of the people interviewed by KPIX 5 said that they felt any symptoms but that they want peace of mind.

"It is about keeping people safe, keeping their friends safe and keeping the community alive," Khokhar said.

Most people can get an appointment for the next day.