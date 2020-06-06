Sam Mendes says UK theater industry is in "serious danger" after pandemic

WENN

The director of & # 39; Skyfall & # 39; urges the British government to put together a & # 39; rescue package & # 39; to prevent the UK theater industry from disappearing entirely.

director Sam Mendes has called on British government officials to draw up a "rescue package" to save the UK theater industry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak has paralyzed the live events sector since March 2020 and with no productions, many venues and companies face the prospect of closing the business, unless authorities step in and lend their support.

In a Financial Times opinion piece, published on Friday, June 5, 2020, Mendes, who has been successful in film and on stage, declares the coronavirus crisis to be "the greatest challenge to Britain's cultural life since the outbreak of World War II. " "Explaining that theater and live entertainment are in" grave danger "of disappearing entirely.

He notes how streaming services have increased in popularity during the shutdown period, with many of the cast and crew members featured in streaming content beginning in the world of theater, which he describes as "an ecosystem that supports us all." .

"It would be profoundly ironic if the streaming services [Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others] were making millions of our best actors act, produce, write, and direct, while the art culture that nurtured that talent pool may die," he shares as he calls on broadcast company bosses to "use a fraction of their Covid-19 windfall" to benefit those in the performing arts.

Mendes continues to outline his proposal to save the industry, including a tax relief program, calling for a government fund to help struggling freelancers and independent artists, and suggesting that politicians in charge see the theater as a possible financial investment. "This is not a request for a brochure, or long-term life support," he said. "It is an offer for the government to become a partner in a successful business."

London's West End is expected to remain closed until at least August 2, 2020 amid continuing concerns about the coronavirus.