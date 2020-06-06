‘Room 104’ creator Mark Duplass scoffs at the fourth and final season – Up News Info

On an ATX panel to Room 104 Today, co-creator Mark Duplass reflected on his journey with the series, while teasing details about his fourth season.

The anthology series focuses on an apparently unremarkable room in an American hotel, exploring the lives of an eclectic group of characters who traverse it. Shifting tonally from episode to episode, he has covered everything from horror and suspense to comedy, ending his third season last November.

"This is officially our last season, until everyone comes in and gives us great numbers," Duplass joked, "and then we'll be back for another season."

Joining Duplass on the live stream panel, moderated by Steve Greene of Indiewire, were executive producers Mel Eslyn and Sydney Fleischmann, composer Julian Wass, along with actors Karan Soni and Natalie Morales, who have now also served as directors in Room 104.

Teasing an upcoming animated episode directed by Eslyn, Duplass noted that there are many more surprises in the upcoming season of the acclaimed anthology. "This year I think we were the most liberal with the way we define" the room "," said the EP. "I think it was one of the funniest things that happened."

During the panel, the Room 104 the team teased several clips from Season 4. One involved actress, Jillian Bell, had a conversation with a teddy bear; another appeared to be a trippy riff in sitcoms, with Kevin Nealon. And a third episode features Duplass with long, dirty hair, like a guitarist preparing to play in a room full of excited teens.

As Duplass explained, the last episode arose from the beginning of his friendship with singer and songwriter Mark Kozalek, from the bands Red House Painters and Sun Kil Moon. While Duplass intended to write "a really dark episode for him about an infamous composer who disappeared," Kozalek eventually passed away on paper, leaving the series' co-creator to intervene. "It was really a wonderful culmination of what I wanted this show to be," he said, "which were things that come from a strange part within me, but that are (elevated) by the people around me."

In terms of what to expect from Season 4, composer-turned-director Wass also teased that next season will feature "so many original songs, which was a lot of fun."

However, for most of the conversation, the focus was on what he did. Room 104 such a special project For all involved, that was primarily the opportunity to focus on promising filmmakers with exciting voices, while engaging in bold and experimental work. Looking ahead to the first season of the series, "I began to realize that if I start collaborating with younger filmmakers, I will be able to offer some guidance, without continuing to repeat myself over and over," Duplass recalled. So my idea was: "Let me cheer you up with new energy and voices."

Directing his second episode of the series in Season 4, after previously appearing as an actor, Morales shared Duplass's sentiments. "This show is great and an incredible opportunity for younger filmmakers, because essentially what they are doing is giving him the license to make his own short on HBO." In this show, Mark and Syd basically give you the reins and tell you: ‘What do you want to do? How do you see this? It's yours. "That is an opportunity that I don't think any program has really offered to anyone, and especially me," he said. "I am very grateful for that. As someone who started directing TV for the first time, this show got me into the DGA, which is incredible."

When closing the panel, the creatives behind Room 104 shared the lessons they had taken from working on the program. For Morales, it was being able to ask the question: What would happen if there were no rules? "You can't be an impostor of something if that something doesn't exist, so what if the box doesn't exist?" she said. "It's easy to get caught up in a way of thinking, but I like to be challenged and remind myself:" What if we create a new way of doing it? "

Noting that his acting part in the series made him number 1 on the call sheet for the first time in his career, Soni said the series gave him a new kind of confidence in himself and in his creative abilities. "It reminded me that you are your worst enemy," he said. "You have something to say, and you matter that way."

Among all the projects he has led to date, Duplass said he found Room 104 to be one of the most rewarding. “Once I really opened up to the fact that I don't always know better, everything I did started to become more exciting for me and the viewers. Many people don't talk about the longevity of artists; We destroyed ourselves to get where we think we want to go, and this project has been the most sustainable, "he said." This fills me up, and it has been really special in that regard. "

Created by Duplass and his brother Jay, the HBO anthology series will return for its fourth season on July 24.