Roger Goodell acted on his own to produce an NFL video of the protests, according to a report.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did not consult with team owners before recording his "We the National Football League,quot; statement on Friday afternoon, Mark Maske of The Washington Post reported Saturday. Instead, Goodell gave a small group of owners a "notice,quot; that he was making a statement.

Those owners were supportive, the sources told Maske. Goodell also alerted the NFL Players Association, according to Maske's report. (Subscription required).

MORE: Goodell didn't say exactly what the players wanted to hear

A source, whom Maske called Goodell's associate, said Goodell's current positive position with the owners gave him coverage to act unilaterally.

"After the second CBA, Roger is on incredibly firm ground with these guys, given the influence of their financial achievements," Maske said, quoting the source. "This is closer to his personal politics than people know, and he has always had a much better personal relationship with certain players than he is credited with."

In his statement, Goodell repeated parts of what a group of 18 players, led by Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, asked the league to say. They wanted to hear a complaint of racism and the suppression of peaceful protests by the league, and an acknowledgment that black lives are important.

Goodell deviated from the script regarding the protests, but followed the other parts to the letter.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks. We, the NFL, admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players earlier, and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully. We NFL believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv – NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

Maske reported that Goodell recorded his statement after participating in a town hall titled "A Discussion on Race and Injustice." The city council took place less than a week after Goodell and the league were widely criticized, including internally, for their opening statement on national protests against the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

An NFL video producer Brandon Mynter told The Athletic that he wanted something else out of the league, so he worked on his own to get the players to talk. Thomas agreed to host a Zoom video call, and the video of the players was produced on Thursday.

While Thomas and other players welcomed the Goodell video positively, there was also criticism that Goodell did not apologize to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for the league and the owners' opposition to their protests against police brutality. and racial injustice, first sitting down and then kneeling down during the national anthem.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the year he made his protests. He and his former teammate Eric Reid, who also protested, sued the league for collusion, alleging they were banned. The lawsuit was settled last year. The Panthers signed Reid in 2018, gave him a three-year contract extension in 2019, and cut him last March.