Roads are closed and public transport disrupted in Melbourne and Sydney

The Victoria Department of Transport stated that public transport and roads in Melbourne's financial district, including Spring Street, Bourke Street and Collins Street, were affected by the planned protest on the steps of Parliament.

Streetcars on Bourke Street, Swanston Street, Collins Street, and Flinders Street deviated or operated in shortened sections. City Circle streetcars will not run until after 5 p.m.

Motorists cannot access Spring and Bourke Streets and Spring and Collins Streets. Victory

Parade and Nicholson Street is also closed.

There are delays in the surrounding streets in the CBD. Drivers and passengers have been asked to avoid the area if they can.

The City Hall station at Sydney CBD was also closed until 4 p.m.

Trains in the city continued to operate, but none stopped at the City Hall station.

NSW Transport advised passengers to plan to use alternative stations and change their travel routes accordingly.