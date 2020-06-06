Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths from coronavirus; Ventura Reports More Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Friday, while Ventura County reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 474 recently confirmed cases and 10 more deaths on Friday after failing to release an update on Thursday, totaling 8,777 cases and 355 deaths across the county.

Of the 221 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 71 were treated in intensive care units, although the county also reported that 5,161 people had recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported 137 additional cases and seven deaths, for a total of 5,930 cases and 217 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 45 new cases, with a total of 1,261 cases and 35 deaths. The county reported that 971 have been recovered.

The county said 25 people were hospitalized, 10 of them in intensive care units.

As of Friday night, 131,138 Riverside County residents had been screened, 70,582 San Bernardino county residents had been screened, and 30,891 Ventura county residents had been screened.