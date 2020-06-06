Riverdale Showrunner promises to do for black characters after being called by Vanessa Morgan

Vanessa Morgan took to social media after the Black Lives Matter movement reached new heights due to the murder of George Floyd to denounce other unfair things that were happening to the black community, including the industry. The Riverdale actress echoed a showrunner who now promises to do better.

Vanessa's character, Toni Topaz, is the only black protagonist on the show. In addition to not receiving the same amount, he also took the time to address black characters who did not receive appropriate stories.

‘Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or terrifying people. Tired of us also being used as secondary non-dimensional characters of our white protagonists. Or it's only used in diversity ads, but not in the show. "

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa issued an early apology to the star of the show with the promise of improvement.

‘We listen to Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She is correct. We are sorry and we promise you the same as we did. We will do our best to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all our actors and characters of color. "

He went on to say: ‘CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside of it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to BLM, but we know where the work should happen to us. In the writers room.

The Archie Comics Universe includes Riverdale, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Katy Keene.

In addition to taking her activism to another level, Vanessa has promised to use black designers on the red carpet.

Lili Reinhart is one of her co-stars who supported her when she talked about the problems in Hollywood.

It's great to see that showrunners really want a change.



